City Council member proposes using $3.1 million from fund Deegan created in her budget

The final vote on Jacksonville's budget will force a choice by City Council on whether it wants to put $3.1 million toward reducing homelessness by dipping into a $25 million pot of money that Mayor Donna Deegan set aside for future spending based on recommendations from her transition committees.

City Council member Terrance Freeman filed the budget amendment that City Council will take up Tuesday in a meeting that will start earlier than usual at 3 p.m. Freeman said last week he planned to file legislation after the Rules Committee, which he leads as chairman, withdrew legislation that that would have put City Council on support of giving Jacksonville the option to assess a 1% food and beverage tax to build a homelessness trust fund.

"Show up on Tuesday night at the budget and we will have a healthy debate on that," he said at the Sept. 18 committee meeting.

Deegan's transition committees met for months to craft recommendations that she will review for how she wants to use the $25 million set aside in her proposed budget. She will not bring her proposals to City Council for approval until later in the year, however, after the budget year starts Oct. 1.

The City Council's Finance Committee left the $25 million intact when it scrubbed the budget during a series of summer budget workshops, but council members can file their own budget amendments when the full council votes on the spending plan.

Council meetings usually start at 5 p.m. at City Hall but the meeting Tuesday will begin at 3 p.m. in order to give more time for council to debate all the pieces of legislation for city spending.

In addition to Freeman's amendment, City Council also will vote on a pair of amendments filed by council member Jimmy Peluso and Mike Gay for striking $1.4 million the Finance Committee inserted into the budget for the Vestcor Foundation to help pay for a new gym at its Jacksonville Classical Academy charter school.

The gym would be built on a Mixon Town neighborhood site that once was a landfill for buried incinerator ash. An attorney representing the school has said the city's $1.4 million would be part of the $11 million cost of the gym.

Peluso's amendment proposes to instead split the money equally among the Grace and Truth, Metro North and North Riverside community development corporations. Gay's amendment, which he filed separately, proposes putting the money into an account for a future decision on how to spend it.

The $1.75 billion general fund for the city's proposed budget is a nearly 14% increase over this year's $1.54 billion budget, a jump powered by the economy generating more taxes.

The city's property tax rate will once again be about $11.32 per $1,000 of taxable property value for areas excluding the three Beaches cities and Baldwin, which each will make their own decisions affecting the tax rates for property within their city limits.

The owner of a home valued at $150,000 for tax purposes that qualifies for a $50,000 homestead exemption will get a $1,132 tax bill from the city later this year.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville City Council to vote on money to reduce homelessness