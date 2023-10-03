City Council to mull anti-gaming room measure

Oct. 3—As part of its upcoming agenda Wednesday, the Hono ­lulu City Council will consider two bills aimed at cracking down on illegal gaming rooms around Oahu.

As part of its upcoming agenda Wednesday, the Hono ­lulu City Council will consider two bills aimed at cracking down on illegal gaming rooms around Oahu.

Bills 57 and 58 are meant to aid enforcement efforts to close the 100 gambling parlors that the Honolulu Police Department says operate somewhere on the island each day.

In a year's time, police say, on average only about 20 such operations are shuttered here.

HPD notes when local gambling parlors—which draw illegal drugs, weapons and gun-related violence—are shut down by law enforcement, they tend to quickly reopen, sometimes in the same spot and often under new operators.

The intent of both bills is to coordinate HPD's efforts with other city agencies such as the Department of Planning and Permitting and the Corporation Counsel to target the landlords of properties used to house game rooms.

Notably, Bill 57 would give DPP and Corporation Counsel greater ability to go after landlords of properties used for gambling establishments that "promote such unsafe conditions " and "threaten the health, safety, and welfare of the public by creating unsafe public nuisances."

That bill, if adopted, allows DPP to impose $1, 000 in fines per day, and up to $150, 000 in total on landlords. It also allows the Corporation Counsel to take legal action on any landlord allowing game rooms on their property.

Likewise, if adopted, Bill 58 would allow HPD officers, if designated by DPP, to impose penalties for building code, fire code and land use ordinance violations. In addition, the draft measure would allow demolition of a building or structure that is "erected, constructed, enlarged, altered, improved, or converted without the necessary permit."

During a Sept. 20 news conference, Council members Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Andria Tupola announced they had co-­introduced the measures, which are modeled after similar efforts in Portland, Ore.

To illustrate their intent, the pair held the news conference across the street from a two-story building—at 2406 Kalihi St.—that police raided July 27, claiming the second floor of that mixed-use building, which includes a liquor store and a poke bowl eatery on its ground floor, was also being used as an illegal gaming establishment.

And in the same raid, the basement of a green-colored home directly behind that two-story building—owned by the same property owner—was also being used to house another game room, police say.

For her part, Tupola, who represents the Leeward Coast, said the problem of illegal gambling parlors persists in places like Waianae, where operations are often hidden from public view inside single-family homes, concealed in residential neighborhoods.

In recent times, she said, the problem is made worse as shootings tied to gambling parlors have occurred with frequency, "because of the large amounts of cash from these illegal operations as well as confrontations that have led to violence, " she added.

Police Maj. Roland Turner, who commands Patrol District 5, which includes greater Kalihi, previously told the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser that the point of the measures "is to codify a plan ... which was to find a better way to do this."

"Because we might hit this game room 10 times, shut it down completely, take the machines, make arrests, but then it starts up again and the community rightfully says, 'What's going on ?'" Turner explained. "But the problem is because it's not necessarily the same people operating it."

He added because it's a "lucrative operation, they'll just find other people to manage it."

But in some cases—in places like the Leeward Coast and elsewhere—illegal game rooms may be run by a few people with connections to organized crime, he said.

At Wednesday's meeting the Council is also expected to consider Bill 46, legislation to potentially ban the use of flavored tobacco products to curb youth addiction to nicotine ; Bill 59, which proposes greater real property tax incentives to draw eligible film studio facilities to Oahu ; and Bill 20, which, if adopted, could make permanent and expand the use of a restricted parking zone program in Kalihi Valley, and eventually to future spots around the island, among other legislation.

The Council's regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Kapolei Hale, inside Conference Rooms A, B and C, at 1000 Uluohia St. in Kapolei.