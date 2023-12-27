City Council opens door to tattoo parlors in downtown Hornell. What to know about changes

Have the artistic chops and the desire to open a tattoo parlor in downtown Hornell?

The opportunity is there after the Hornell Common Council approved a resolution allowing tattoo parlors and tattooing within the city’s B-1 business district.

Prior to the Common Council's action, tattoo parlors were restricted to areas considered “Light industrial,” which is outside of the generally acknowledged downtown business area of Hornell.

The measure okayed by the Common Council Dec. 18 was forwarded by the Law & Ordinance Committee, where Chairman Joseph McKay said the panel “had a positive discussion about it” and felt the city could attract that type of personal service business.

New York state law requires tattoo operators to obtain a permit to operate a tattoo studio and for all tattoo artists to obtain an individual permit.

Joseph McKay

McKay, a 3rd Ward alderman, said the tattooing business model has undergone an evolution over the last 25 to 30 years, from a background, side offering that often doubled or tripled with other businesses, to Main Street locations with respected tattooists in residence.

“Now they are in store fronts. You walk down Dansville’s Main Street and there are parlors. People travel from all over for good artists. They find one they like, and they keep them," McKay said. “It’s really not the same type of business as it used to be in the past.”

The council resolution said a tattoo shop "would not adversely impact businesses already located in the district and is in line with the city's Comprehensive Plan."

McKay said permitting tattooing in the B-1 district is the result of a routine review of zoning and codes that occurs occasionally.

He said the city has heard nothing "definitive" about a tattoo parlor seeking to locate in downtown Hornell, but added, “There’s always that potential.”

If a tattooing business does move downtown, it will see a changing landscape.

Hornell's Main Street streetscapes will be transitioning thanks to a $2.9 million state DRI project. The goal, according to the city, is to create modern functionality and appearances, while keeping a hometown feel.

The changes will include replacing sidewalks, upgrading benches, adding trees and upgrading electric, across key corridors encompassing Main Street, spanning from Center Street to Seneca Street, as well as along Broadway. The plan also includes a public art component.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Hornell business district open to tattoo shops after city amends code