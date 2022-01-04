🌱 City Council Plans + Creek Preservation + Testing Surge

Hey, Gig Harbor! Sorry it has been so long since the last digest, but between the holidays, new year and some technical issues I hadn't been able to compile one recently— but never fear! These digests aren't going anywhere, and you can expect to see plenty more of them from me in 2022.

Cloudy, a little rain; chilly. High: 40 Low: 33.

New members of Gig Harbor City Council like one another, have big plans for the city (Tacoma News Tribune) Who's Hiring In The Gig Harbor Area? Check Out New Local Jobs (Gig Harbor Patch) South Prairie Creek Preservation Project Adds 33 Acres Of Critical Habitat In Pierce County (Press Release Desk) Pierce County Testing Sites Struggle To Handle Surging Demand (Puyallup Patch) New Electric Vehicle Charging Requirements For Single Family Homes In Pierce County (Press Release Desk)





COM - GHHS/ Aux & Main Gym - Tides Select Boys (6:00 PM)

PHS- Baseball Open Gym - Peninsula High School (7:30 PM)

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One - Official Site: "🚒 🚒INCREASED STAFFING 🚒 🚒 Time to celebrate! 🎉 Today is a big day for the Gig Harbor community, Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One and Gig Harbor Firefighters Local 3390 as we increase staffing on our Fire Engines. Effective today, our min..." (Facebook)

Gig Harbor Police Department: "Recent law changes that prohibit the use of reasonable force to detain someone fleeing from a suspected crime, the softening of our drug and pursuit laws, and criminals who are set free due to COVID-related booking restrictions at the ja..." (Facebook)

Peninsula School District: "A bittersweet event this morning as the old Artondale facility is torn down to prepare space to complete the new school project with playfields. Generations of staff, families, and community have enjoyed Artondale's old building - we say..." (Facebook)

Rotary Club of Gig Harbor North: "We have 3 clubs here in Gig Harbor all working together to make a difference. 2022 is a good time to participate. Come join us!!!! Happy New Years!!!! Cheers" (Facebook)

Tom Taylor Family YMCA: "Youth program registration opens today at 7am! Programs include swim lessons, gymnastics, dance, visual arts, and outdoor environmental education. 🏊🏾 ♀️🤸🏼👯🎨💚 Find your fun this winter at the Y! Learn more at https://www.ymcapkc.or..." (Facebook)

Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce: "Join us Thursday January 6th to hear from local health and wellness experts: Tuladhara Yoga, Harbor Total Wellness, Revitalize Metabolic Health, & A2 Physical Therapy. They'll be sharing lifestyle, nutrition and exercise suggestions to s..." (Facebook)

Tom Taylor Family YMCA: "Here's something fun for your little ones at home to try! Join Sarah Phelps in this Preschool Ballet class that focuses on preparatory exercises, ballet technique and musicality. 👣 Only on ymca360.org" (Facebook)

Tom Taylor Family YMCA: "Registration for Winter Youth Basketball League closes on January 7. Sign up you youth player ages 5+ for a competitive and fun season where we’ll build character, teamwork and develop strategy skills . Register today at ymcapkc.org" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Downtown Gig Harbor: "Free artificial tree…. - just a few lights out but with new led lights it’s an easy task. Just on Grandview." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Downtown Gig Harbor: "Free 7’ artificial tree…has cones and berries. - Breaks down to 3 parts. Just a few lights out. All the branches fold up and are bendable. 2 days it goes bye bye…" (Nextdoor)

State of the Markets Update (January 7)

