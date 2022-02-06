City Council rejects 2 people for health district board

CHILLICOTHE — City council recently rejected two members who were put forward as appointees for the health district board.

The vote was decided on a 5-3 vote on Jan. 24. All those in favor of the new members were Democrats while all those opposed were Republicans. The two members being voted on were Ceil Corcoran and Dr. John Gabis.

Ceil Corcoran (D) was up for an unexpired term ending in 2023. Corcoran had previously served on the health board. She also serves on the city's tree commission, convention and visitor's bureau, parks and recreation committee, and is a board member for the Carver Community Center.

Dr. John Gabis (D) was up for a five-year term. Gabis was the Ross County Coroner from 1993 to 2019. He was one of the first in the community to warn people about the increase in overdose deaths due to prescription pain pills and helped to create what is now known as the HOPE Partnership Project which is working to find ways to prevent these deaths. Gabis currently works at Adena as a family medicine specialist.

Mayor Luke Feeney was surprised to see both members he nominated get rejected from the board.

"I thought they would both be great fits," said Feeney. The voting on the 2 new members was a slate vote which Feeney said later during the meeting left him "in a position where I'm not clear if both people were intended to be rejected. Or if one was and one was not."

Due to this confusion, he asked that the members be voted on separately. When voted on separately both candidates were rejected in a 5-3 vote again.

Deidra Nickerson voted yes on adding the two candidates to the board.

"I am dumbfounded by the rejection of Mayor Feeney’s appointments to the Ross County Health District Board. Ms. Corcoran has served on the board in the past. Dr. John Gabis has been a stellar community leader in the fight against substance abuse in Ross County and has witnessed the effects firsthand in his previous role as coroner," said Nickerson.

Dr. Allison Henderson voted no on adding the two candidates to the board, saying, "I didn't feel like they were in the best interest for Ross County."

During the vote to add the two new members the voting order was changed. All other votes that took place at the meeting went in order of wards, the health district board vote did not. Instead, this vote seemed to go in order of political party. There was no discussion during the meeting about changing the voting order. The only indication to change voting order during the meeting was a note given to Council Clerk Kathy Flechtner from Council President Joe Gieringer. The paper was labeled Order for Roll Call on Votes and contained a list of council member names.

"Instruction has been to randomize call order for every vote moving forward," said Gieringer later by email. "It is my impression that members of a voting body that consistently vote in the same order can avoid being a deciding vote."

You can watch all City Council meetings on its YouTube or Facebook pages.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Chillicothe City Council rejects 2 people for health district board