City council revises pet ordinance

Dec. 6—Some pet owners and animal lovers were happy that an ordinance addressing the number of pets allowed to city residents were revised during Monday's monthly meeting of the London City Council.

Ordinance 2023-40 amended the former Ordinance 2012-01 that regulated the number of pets and the cleanliness of the facilities housing the animals.

The revised ordinance allows city residents to have 'no more than' two dogs and cats, excluding puppies or kittens, on a half acre property in a residential zoned area. For residents living on more than a half-acre, the number of dogs and cats — again excluding puppies or kittens — is no more than four.

The ordinance also specifies that anyone owning a dog must keep the pet restrained — by the use of a fence, on a leash or in a cage or dog carrier. "A dog may also be restrained by a chain or tether provided that it is at least ten feet in length and attached to a puley or trolley mounted on a cable which is also at least 10 feet in length and mounted no more than seven feet above ground level."

A chain or tether must be attached to a properly fitting harness or collar and shall fit the animal to avoid causing injury.

Animals who are in "heat" are required to be in a building or area where they cannot come in contact with another animal except for breeding purposes.

The ordinance specifies that all animals kept at residences in the City must be vaccinated, if the animal is above 4 months of age. Vaccination tags must be attached to the animal's collar and pet owners must have vaccinations every 12 months.

The ordinance also continues to prohibit animals — except for service or assistance animals — at the World Chicken Festival unless the person is a licensed vendor. That includes dogs, cats, birds, snakes, monkeys, or other animals.

Wild animals, defined as "[a]ny animal that generally is not domesticated and living among humans, or any animal classified by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife as exotic or is prohibited by federal law," will not be permitted.

Chickens and other poultry must be kept on properties of over a half-acre and owners can have no more than 5 "crowing or non crowing" and those must be kept in a fence or structure that will keep them from leaving the owner's property. The gates to the cages must remain locked. Poultry is defined as chickens, ducks, turkeys or other domestic fowl.

The ordinance also specifies that pet owners are to be respectful of their neighbors and, as much as possible, prevent disruptions such as crowing roosters and barking dogs.

Violations of the ordinance's specifications can be addressed by law enforcement, code enforcement or London Safety officer and can face fines of $50 for the first offense and compliance, $100 for the second offense and $150 for the third or greater offense. Each penalty also lists "and compliance" meaning that the decision made by officials must be followed. The ordinance also allows for uncontrolled animals to be impounded by the Laurel County Animal Control Officer and housed at the Laurel County Animal Shelter.

That ordinance was voted down with a 3 to 2 vote. Donnie Philpot and Kip Jervis were the 'yes' votes, while Stacy Benge, Justin Young and Kelly Greene cast the 'no' votes. Council member Holly Little was not present for the meeting.

Funding for the London Children's Museum was another topic of Monday's meeting. Maryanne Hendrix, co-owner, approached the council during the November meeting to ask for financial assistance for the facility. That issue was tabled until December's meeting and was once again tabled.

Councilwoman Kelly Greene questioned whether city funds could be used to provide financial assistance for private businesses.

"I'm 100% behind the Children's Museum — I take Ralynn there all the time and it's a wonderful place," Greene said. "I just wonder if it's in our line to be promoting individual businesses."

London Mayor Randall Weddle said the children's museum was approved as a not-for-profit business and that the city's budget included line items for donations for such businesses. Council members, however, chose to table that issue until next month for a clearer financial presentation.

It was a unanimous vote among council members to plant a tree in memory of Karlyle Keith Young near the museum in Levi Jackson Park. Young is a fifth generation descendant of Russell Dyche, who founded the park in the 1930s. Some of Dyche's documents are housed in the museum. Young was also a member of the Laurel County Homecoming Committee, which showcases the park with activities each August to carry on the tradition begun by Dyche in 1935.

Ordinance 2023-41 was approved for its second reading which removed the verbage of the recycling bins once used by the City. The "Herbie Curbies" are no longer used and the Recycling Center's hours of operation where recycleable material can be taken were outlined in the new ordinance. That ordinance will override Ordinance 2014-10, which addressed the garbage pickup fees and recycling bins.

Council members also voted to approve the City's Safety Policy, which City Safety Officer Rick Cochrane said had not changed.