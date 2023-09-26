City council set to decide whether to send new downtown arena proposal to voters
City council set to decide whether to send new downtown arena proposal to voters
City council set to decide whether to send new downtown arena proposal to voters
The real-life "Dancing With the Stars" pair open up about conceiving son Rio soon after a failed embryo transfer.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
The football star will be the first to tell you how badly his E! "Bachelor"-esque reality show bombed.
For the first time in the four-belt era, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will defend his titles against another undisputed champion when he meets super welterweight king Jermell Charlo on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Get eight of these flickering-flame outdoor lights for just $29.
Meaty Cheesy Boys, 2gether, DuJour and Fingerbang faked it so real, they were beyond fake.
The NFL star is making headlines for more than just Taylor Swift rumors. Here’s why an expert tells Yahoo Life it’s a good thing Kelce is partnering with Pfizer and “advocating for science.”
Nearly 124,000 shoppers are happily snoozing on this breathable bedding — you'll get four pillowcases per pack!
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
While Taylor Swift hasn't formally confirmed she's dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swifties are trying to understand Kelce's career.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he "put the ball" in Taylor Swift's court and the superstar happily accepted his invite.
Shop for colorful cookware, kitchen gadgets, small appliances and more.
Get high-end Apple quality without the high-end Apple price — and these buds are 40% off!
Cannabis and alcohol could eventually become the same in the eyes of the NCAA.
Democratic officials in New Jersey wasted little time Friday in calling for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his indictment earlier in the day on allegations that he and his wife had accepted bribes from three New Jersey businessmen.
Tinder has rolled out its most exclusive subscription dubbed “Tinder Select,” according to a report by Bloomberg. This elite tier will cost love seekers $500 per month.
I have no regrets.
According to a new analysis of Bluesky's web traffic and mobile app usage, the would-be X competitor hit a daily active user record just after Musk announced he would begin charging all X users a small monthly fee to use its services. Musk's announcement was made during a livestreamed event on September 18, where the X owner explained that a subscription payment would be necessary in order to combat the "vast armies of bots" on the platform. X users, meanwhile, didn't seem to like that news, as they sent rival Bluesky's numbers soaring.
What you need to know about the newest chapter of the "John Wick" universe.
The National Football League is working with Amazon Web Services to create AI-powered algorithms that extract meaningful data from games and decipher patterns in player performances.