City Council Vice President Melissa Ventura wants Reading residents to get involved

Feb. 5—City Council Vice President Melissa Ventura wants Reading's residents to get involved in city government.

The District 3 representative held her first community meeting of the year this month and more are planned.

"I will be focusing on doing more community meetings in my district," she said. "I'm working on better promoting it so that more people can come out and voice their concerns, solutions, anything to help me help you."

Ventura, 34, began her second four-year term on council this month. She was unanimously selected at council's organizational meeting for a two-year term as vice president.

Though she had stepped into the leadership role in November, that appointment was only until the end of the year.

"I am honored and humbled," she said. "I've grown a lot in my first term on council."

Motivation

The single mother of two children, ages 5 and 6, said she had no previous experience in politics or government when she first ran for council in 2019.

Initially, she was motivated by a concern for youth and what she perceived as an increase in violence in her neighborhood.

"I have three teenage nieces and nephews in my household," she said in a recent interview, "and I wanted to be involved in preventing youth violence and in what the city can do in regards to that."

The city's administration and various departments need to work with area nonprofits and other organizations to get the youth off the streets and involved other activities, she said.

In addition to her concern for the city's youth, Ventura was motivated by a desire to improve the quality of life for residents of her district and the city at large.

District 3, which extends roughly eastward from the railroad tracks to the edge of Mount Penn and northward from Walnut Street to Windsor Street, is geographically smaller than the other districts, she noted, but is densely populated.

Some of the smaller streets are not swept as frequently as the main arteries, she said, so citizen efforts such as neighborhood cleanups and the city's Adopt-a-Block program can really make a difference.

Adopt-a-Block volunteers commit to cleaning litter in their adopted block at least once a week for two years.

"The program encourages residents to take pride in and care for the place where they live," she said.

Ventura, who grew up living mostly in New York, also lived in Reading briefly as a teen.

Sees potential

After moving to Berks County permanently in 2014, she set about getting acquainted with her new home.

"I wasn't informed, and I wasn't involved," she said. "So I didn't know what we had going on in Reading. Reading has so many resources, so many things to do, but I just didn't know about it."

From government services, to dining, shopping, affordable housing, job opportunities, entertainment, recreation and more, Reading really has a lot to offer, she said. And there is potential for much more. Attracting and promoting business in Reading, while not directly the purview of council, is high on her list of priorities.

Council's primary duties include crafting and voting on legislation, representing constituents and adopting the city's operating budget, Ventura noted.

Council also makes appointments to the city's various boards, commissions and authorities.

Serving on one of those is one way residents can take part in the decisions made by their government, she said, noting there are openings on several.

Learning process

Serving on a board or commission also is a way for citizens to learn more about the city's governing process, she said, something Ventura admits she knew little about when first elected.

"Everything was a learning curve for me when I first started," she said, "especially beginning my first term in 2020."

Soon after she took her seat, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and council and committee meetings went virtual.

That made complicated issues and matters of procedure sometimes harder to grasp, she said.

"I'm an in-person learner," Ventura explained, "and I like to see people face to face."

The pandemic and its fallout tested the limits of her resilience, she said.

"I not only weathered the storm but emerged stronger and more determined," Ventura said at her recent inauguration. "It (the COVID-19 shutdown) became a period of growth, a time when setbacks evolved into stepping stones for a major comeback. The lessons learned were invaluable and the experiences gained were the building blocks of my character."

Serving on council ignited within her a passion for community engagement, involvement and education, she said. She views community participation as an essential component of good and responsive government.

An inclusive and collaborative approach, too, is important, Ventura said.

"Recognizing the importance of unity, I am dedicated to strengthening our community bonds," she said. "Together we will embark on initiatives that promote inclusivity, collaboration and a shared sense of purpose. Community involvement will be at the heart of my endeavors, ensuring that the diverse voices within our community are heard and valued."

City residents can become more involved in the decision-making process by attending council meetings in person or virtually, Ventura said.

Meetings are held at City Hall at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of every month and are livestreamed on Facebook.

To address council, speakers must register before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting by calling 610-655-6204 or emailing council@readingpa.gov. Those attending in person also can register before 7 p.m. on the day of the meeting by using the sign-up sheet in Council Chambers.

"Come out, speak up, voice your concerns; we listen to that," Ventura said, noting written comments also are accepted.