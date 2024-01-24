City council voices frustrations after auditor targets Lodi hotels for retroactive taxes on 'comped' rooms

Jan. 24—Mayor Lisa Craig said she will begin discussing with City of Lodi staff whether or not it should continue employing its outside auditing firm during the Lodi City Council's Tuesday morning shirtsleeve session.

Craig's comment came after Lodi's hotel community raised concern with an audit HdL recently conducted, subsequently recommending the city retroactively collect occupancy taxes for "comped" or donated rooms.

"I'm not comfortable with the way (audits) are being handled," Craig said. "There may be a lot of things people have not paid currently, but when we start hitting the business community over and over again, saying you're not reporting something you should be reporting ... it didn't go well with the business license (audit)."

HdL conducted a transient occupancy tax audit of nine Lodi hotels, examining their records between January 2019 and September of 2022.

The firm found that many of the hotels were not charging guests taxes on donated rooms, or mistakenly omitted charges that were supposed to be imposed.

Keri Calloway, audit manager with HdL, said the comped room revenue not paid to the city between 2019 and 2022 totaled as much as $75,000.

In addition, many of the hotels audited charged a California Tourism Assessment Fee to guests, but did not report the total as taxable rent.

Calloway said the hotels should have paid a total of $481,908 in occupancy taxes during that period, but the city only accepted $167,205.

Five of the hotels ultimately paid what was owed to the city, and one paid under an appeal, Calloway said.

Three hotels have yet to pay the taxes they owe, she said.

"None of these hotels were trying to manipulate the city and just not send in the money," Calloway said. "They're just not educated in the proper way to do things. Turnover for management and things like that in the hotel industry is astronomical, and that's why we audit every three years, because normally, there's someone new (at the hotel) and we have to re-educate them."

Visit Lodi executive director Nancy Beckman asked that all taxes assessed under the audit be forgiven and refunded to the nine hotels, stating the city has not clearly defined what is taxable and what is not taxable under its transient occupancy tax ordinance.

Beckman also asked that the city does not enact a policy to begin collecting taxes on comped rooms.

She said she spoke to 21 other cities in California to find out if they collected taxes on comped rooms under their own occupancy taxes. Three said they do collect taxes in comped rooms, two said sometimes, and one did not know. The remaining 15 said they do not.

"I've been representing hotel properties for more than 22 years, and in that time, they have paid their TOT the entire time exactly like they had over the audit period," Beckman said. "Not because they're trying to avoid taxes, but because they believe taxes were collected on gross room rents paid, as is clear on the city's return form.

"We believe taxing donated rooms is just poor policy," she added. "Dozens of nonprofits benefit from the charitable donations of lodging properties. The losers, if you tax comped rooms, will be nonprofits and the most vulnerable people in our community."

Ryan Ranchhod, development director with American Hospitality Services, called the audit a "cash grab," and that rent is not clearly defined in the city's TOT ordinance.

He added there was consensus among Lodi's lodging community that the demand to pay retroactive TOT fees has soured trust with the city as a viable partner.

"We, as your lodging community, have invested millions into the city and add valuable revenue stream to your books," he said. "To be given an ultimatum to pay unprecedented charges or face consequences is just bad business practices, and shows utter disregard for the hotel community as a whole."

Interim city manager Andrew Keys said the purpose of the audit was to "level the playing field" among hotels, as some were paying taxes on additional charges, such as comped rooms, and some have not, over the last 20 years.

He said if the city forgave all the past charges owed, there would be inequity in how the TOT was assessed in the past.

"Going back to the comped rooms, there is a standard taxing process when something of value is given," he said. "As an example, when you have a vehicle won in a raffle, it's not a free car. You pay taxes on the car."

Councilman Mikey Hothi said the city needs to take a serious look at not taxing compared rooms, stating hotels donating rooms to nonprofit organizations was not the same scenario as someone winning a new vehicle at a raffle.

"There's no community benefit on a raffle vehicle giveaway," he said. "There is a community benefit to comped rooms for charitable causes. Beyond that, the fact these folks are opening up their rooms ... there's also the sales tax benefit bringing added value to the community,"

Councilman Cameron Bregman said if the city wanted to tax individuals staying in Lodi hotels, it should do so by increasing the overall occupancy tax rate, not through additional charges.

"If we're going to be enforcing more taxes, let's do it the right way," he said. "I personally don't see this to be conducive for a working environment and don't see it to be good for our relationship with future businesses in the community."

The city entered into an agreement with HdL in 2019, tasking the firm with providing a variety of services, including business license administration, tax revenue discovery and associated audits; Transient Occupancy Tax administration; and short-term rental administration services.

According to the city municipal code, business taxes are imposed on all businesses, professions, trades, vocations, enterprises, establishments, occupations or callings operating in the city, in an amount established by resolution of the city council.

In July, the firm sent some 600 local commercial property owners letters asking them to apply for a business license and pay five years worth of back taxes from rent they may have received.

After one of the property owners complained and investigated, staff soon learned the business license tax ordinance adopted in 1995 was never placed on the November 1996 ballot, as required by Proposition 218.

Ultimately, the city reimbursed property owners a total of $1.7 million.

"For 22 years, we, as a city, have not said a word about this issue," Craig said of the comped rooms tax. "It reminds me of the of the business license tax (audit). There could have been a better way to handle this."

The nine hotels audited will be refunded, and the city will not begin collecting taxes on comped rooms.