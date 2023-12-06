City Council to vote on citywide 'noise camera' program
A noisy vehicle in New York City could cost you $2,500.
A noisy vehicle in New York City could cost you $2,500.
You won't have to wait too much longer to see the next electric vehicle from Honda. The automaker plans to show off a new EV series at CES in January.
Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson is "fired up" about the opportunity to start against Houston.
The latest labor market data revealed a slowing jobs market furthering investor hopes for a soft landing.
Score an auto vac for 65% off and a Chemical Guys car cleaning kit for only $23 — all part of Walmart's 30 Days of Deals.
Half of London's black cab fleet is now made up of zero-emission vehicles.
New rules proposed by the Department of Energy may mean a reduced, or even no, federal tax credit for electric vehicles made in North America.
Solid-state headphones have been on the horizon for years, but the first consumer product to feature it comes from a name you might not have expected.
Five months after going into cardiac arrest, Bronny James is preparing to return to the basketball court. A decade ago, his basketball career might have been over. So what changed?
Hoonigan released Electrikhana Two, the last video starring Ken Block, which was shot in Mexico City and showcases a one-off electric Audi.
It comes out as COP28 deals with controversies around prioritizing fossil fuels.
Today's edition includes the latest on Shohei Ohtani's free agency, the "Hughes Bowl," NFL power rankings, and so much more.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
This is not the kind of buzz Adam Silver and the NBA were seeking with the NBA in-season tournament.
Twitch, the popular video streaming service, plans to shut down its business in South Korea on February 27 after finding that operating in one of the world's largest esports markets is "prohibitively expensive." Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said the firm undertook a "significant effort" to reduce the network costs to operate in Korea, but ultimately the fees to operate in the East Asian nation was still 10 times more expensive than in most other countries. The ceasing of operations in Korea is a "unique situation," he wrote in a blog post.
The Yankees have a new outfielder, but not THAT new outfielder.
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander three-row SUV crash test results weren't good enough for the IIHS Top Safety Pick award.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
It's always a good time to talk deals in fantasy basketball, and here are five players — three to target and two to send away.