City council to vote on Uptown transit center bodega
Another retail option is coming to Charlotte’s transit center in Uptown.
Charlotte City Council will vote Monday to allow 49ers Bodega to lease space from the bus terminal.
The City says 49ers Bodega is a convenience store, and rent will be $3,200 a month.
The City can terminate the lease with 90 days’ notice if there is development.
