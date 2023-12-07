City council votes to dissolve 'liquor districts,' effective 2030'

In a 6-3 vote, city council votes to cease the continued use of liquor districts in 2030 at the December 6 meeting in Jackson, Tenn.

After a thorough discussion that nearly every council member contributed to, the city council voted on Tuesday to approve the amendment of Title 8, Chapter 1, the municipal code covering the rules and regulation of intoxicating liquor.

Following a three-part recommendation for amendment from the city's code committee in October, Attorney Teresa Luna of Spragins, Barnett, & Cobb Litigation Group explained that the most significant component of the proposal pertains to the city's liquor districts.

As outlined in Section 8-101, liquor districts refer to "the geographical area within the corporate limits of the city for each of the six separate areas designated as districts one through six."

Jackson's six liquor districts were established on September 22, 1972 and have not since been modified, despite population growth and expansive city development.

The absence of liquor districts

Luna shared with the council that, per disclosure by a representative from the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) — a state agency tasked with enforcing liquor laws — Jackson has been the last remaining city in Tennessee with liquor districts for several years.

More: City Council against remapping district liquor lines

More: Liquor store owners willing to redraw district lines in Jackson

"But is that a bad thing that we have these districts?" asked council member Frank McMeen, District 5, in response. "I don't see that that's a bad thing."

The eventual dissolving of the districts was communicated to all 12 of Jackson's liquor store licensees, according to Luna.

"We've met with them, have given them an opportunity to speak and have their say," Luna said. "The code committee is now recommending that the liquor districts be done away with, keep the same number of liquor stores at 12, but it go into effect January first of 2030 and that there be a two-mile radius, protection zone if you will, that will be around each of the liquor stores so that any moved, or relocated, or transferred liquor stores could not be within a two-mile radius of an existing liquor store."

ABC has further communicated that Jackson holds the top spot for cities in the state with the most liquor stores per capita, and why the number of establishments has been capped at 12.

Julie Holt, District 9, explained that per discussion with licensees, it was agreed upon that 2030 "was the desired timeline that the liquor stores asked for" and would allow ample time for owners to navigate their investments and leases.

Councilmembers listen to a speaker during the city council meeting on December 6, 2023 in Jackson, Tenn.

Keith Davis, owner of C & C Wine and Liquor on North Highland, echoed this sentiment in speaking before the council.

"Obviously nobody wants to see these changes that's in my position in 2030, but if that has to be the case, then at least that gives us time to satisfy these notes that we have and these leases that we have," Davis said. "It's not going to make it perfect, it's still going to devalue our situation in 2030, which is not a good thing for someone who has spent several years trying to build their business and possibly retire one day, but if that's the way it has to be, then at least that gives us a chance."

A one or two-mile radius?

In what Councilmember Ross McKelvey described as a "moot point," the imposition of a two-mile radius will seldom allow liquor stores to move locations in the absence of districts in 2030. Though not presenting the point as a proponent of what the council should do, City Planning Director Stan Pilant cited a similar point, noting that "with a two-mile radius, you might as well have districts."

"You might as well leave it alone because you're going to basically make it to where the radius is so large that you really can't move," Pilant said. "When you find commercially-zoned properties where you can go and try to find a new area, the radiuses are going to overlap and they're going to basically exclude you from really moving."

A one-mile radius would grant greater flexibility if an establishment so chooses to relocate, though congestion of liquor stores in a certain area could come as a result.

As someone who will be directly affected by the radius, Davis weighed in on the conversation.

"I think that, basically, we don't want to see these territories destroyed to begin with," Davis said. "We don't want to see five or six liquor stores move to a certain district. I don't think that's going to look good for the city, it's not going to look good for our investment, and I don't think we want to see a liquor store on every corner."

An amended motion was presented to reduce the two-mile radius to one mile by 2030, but it ultimately failed in a 3-6 vote.

The original motion to absolve liquor districts in 2030 passed in a 6-3 vote.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: City council voted to dissolve Jackson's six liquor districts in 2030