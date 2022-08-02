The Lubbock City Council on Monday hosted the first in a series of special meetings reviewing the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The council convened to hear a presentation on next year's proposed budget from City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. No action was taken at this meeting.

Atkinson reviewed the previous fiscal year, including tremendous economic growth and over-budget sales tax collections. He said sales tax collections were higher than projected by 16.5% from June to September 2021. Sales tax collections are forecast to end the year 9.1% over budget.

Building permits totaled nearly $1.2 billion this fiscal year to date, Atkinson said, already surpassing the all-time annual record in Lubbock of $906.3 million.

Atkinson

Atkinson detailed some of the financial challenges like inflation, challenges acquiring fleet vehicles and parts, and insurance cost escalations. He laid out the proposed 2022-23 budget, which includes an average 5% raise for all city employees. Atkinson also noted there are no substantial utility rate increases slated in the budget.

The council will reconvene Tuesday at 1 p.m. for additional budget discussions and to hear recommendations from the citizens advisory committee that has been analyzing street and road repair needs. The City Council appointed the committee during a June meeting, tasking them to consider alternative streets, recommend whether or not to proceed with a November special bond election and recommend how to present any new bond to the public.

More: Lubbock City Council to appoint citizens committee to look at road bond revamp

Additional budget workshops are slated for Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

Look for an in-depth analysis of the proposed budget in a future edition of the Avalanche-Journal.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: City Council workshopping budget this week