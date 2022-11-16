City councilman accused of stalking, posing as cop during traffic stop, GA officials say

A Georgia city councilman accused of posing as a cop during an unlawful traffic stop is facing several charges, state investigators say.

City of Lumpkin council member Nikita Seay was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer and false imprisonment, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The charges stem from a Sept. 30 incident in which authorities said Seay pretended to be an officer and conducted an illegal traffic stop involving three people, officials said. He also faces three counts of stalking and violation of oath by a public officer.

Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately available.

Seay was arrested Oct. 28 and taken to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. The incident remains under investigation.

McClatchy News reached out to the City of Lumpkin for comment on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and was awaiting a response.

Seay, a Lumpkin native, works for a local construction company and was elected to the city council back in 2015, according to the city’s website. It’s not clear if he still holds his seat.

Lumpkin is about 40 miles southeast of Columbus.

