City Councilor Hugh Dunn found not guilty of OUI stemming from downtown car crash in 2021

NEW BEDFORD — City Councilor Hugh Dunn was found not guilty of operating under the influence of alcohol following a bench trial before Judge Joseph Harrington in New Bedford District Court Tuesday.

Harrington said he was troubled by the OUI charge but that conflicting testimony as to what happened during the May 1, 2021 accident downtown made it impossible for him to reach a guilty finding based on the required standard of "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Dunn had opted for a trial before a judge in a preliminary hearing instead of a jury trial.

Related charges of leaving the scene of property damage and operating a motor vehicle negligently were continued without a finding for one year.

