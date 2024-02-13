City councilor plans town hall to discuss safety in District 1

Feb. 12—City Councilor Alma Castro will hold a town hall Feb. 21 to discuss safety with residents and business owners on the south end of District 1.

The meeting will be hosted by the Casa Alegre Neighborhood Association for the purpose of discussing "the Cerrillos Road corridor and how the City can better serve both the housed and unhoused in this area," according to a news release.

Castro was elected to represent the district in November and helps manage her family's business, which sits on Cerillos Road adjacent to the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place.

The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21 at Salazar Elementary School, 1231 Apache Ave. The gathering begins at 5:30, with discussion scheduled to start at 6 p.m.