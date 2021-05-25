City couple charged during Capitol riots seek plea deal

May 25—A New Castle couple charged with criminal acts during the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. are seeking an exclusion from the Speedy Trial Act in hopes of reaching a plea deal without a jury trial.

The FBI charged and Debra J. Maimone on March 12 with theft of property ($1,000 or less); knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

On Monday, the government and attorneys for both Vogel and Maimone jointly asked for a 90-day continuance, until Aug. 24, "to be able to continue plea negotiations," according to U.S. District Court documents.

Justification for the 90-day extension request includes several court examples citing the need for time to organize, produce and review evidence.

In relation to the insurrection, a combined 1,300 search warrants have been executed in almost all 50 states and Washington, D.C., by several local and federal agents and officers.

Documents and evidence accumulated from the Jan. 6 events include more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-worn camera footage from multiple agencies, approximately 1,600 electronic devices and more than 210,000 tips.

"In short, even in cases involving a single defendant, the volume of discoverable materials is likely to be significant," Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips wrote in the court document.

If the court were to agree on the continuance request, a status conference set for Tuesday would also be vacated.

The FBI identified the duo after finding a video posted to Maimone's Parler social media account that showed them inside the Capitol.

The videographer, later identified as Vogel, showed the inside of the building while Maimone pulled down her American flag mask, according to court papers. Vogel "admonished Maimone" and told her to "put your mask on. I don't want them to see you."

The FBI's investigation matched Vogel's voice on the Parler video to an on-camera interview he did on Pittsburgh news station KDKA in October about an overturned boat.

The FBI also matched hand tattoos from that interview with footage seen on CCTV from the Capitol.

The two are also seen on various other CCTV still shots from the Capitol.

That footage shows the two looking through a bag marked "police" and taking packages that held hoods meant to protect against chemical or nuclear particles.

CCTV clips also matched Vogel's beanie hat and scarf to ones he is shown wearing in a Jan. 7 photo posted to his personal Facebook page holding a fish with the caption "got this monster in the Potomac."

The FBI, in investigating Maimone's Parler account, found the email address and phone number used to set up the account match those listed on her business's website and business card.

The two city residents operated a McKees Rocks-based general contracting and cleaning company.

