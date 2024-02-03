City crews find family photos in Southcrest flood aftermath; searching for owners
On Tuesday, the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation crew found seemingly decades-old photos after what some call a hundred-year storm near Southcrest Trails Park.
On Tuesday, the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation crew found seemingly decades-old photos after what some call a hundred-year storm near Southcrest Trails Park.
While Central and Southern California are still expected to be walloped by another atmospheric river storm that will arrive Sunday and last through Tuesday, the computer models that initially predicted a potentially catastrophic amount of rainfall have eased off somewhat.
Serena van der Woodsen is seemingly always on the move — and fans have noticed.
Cases of diseases the U.S. hasn't seen in years are rising. Experts say people can underestimate how serious these illnesses can be.
Pick up the comfy coat beloved by over 19,000 five-star Amazon shoppers and make it through winter warm, dry and happy.
Fans will have to wait even longer for the matchup.
Sarah J. Maas's new release, "House of Flame and Shadow," drew large crowds thanks to BookTok.
The Bucks star recently returned to Portland, a place that represented stability for him. In Milwaukee, it's been a season full of adjustments.
The tech billionaire has visions of a future where our minds can seamlessly tap into the power of the internet, but many experts say the true value of the devices lies in what they could do for the most vulnerable among us.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
We've got picks from Stanley, Apple, Bombas and more, all for the guy who makes your heart skip a beat.
From a donut bouquet to a heart emoji Chia pet, these gifts aren't your standard box of chocolates.
Sonos is running a sale on its home theater gear ahead of the Big Game (you know which one).
There's trouble in Cybertruck city, and this time it's a feature already on some trucks, not one waiting to be downloaded: The aero wheel covers that cement the futuristic look of the Cybertruck haven't been playing nice with the specially designed Goodyear Wrangler tires. Aero covers usually only cover the metal wheel. In the Cybertruck's case, there's a hard plastic cover molded to look like it has seven single spokes covering the 20-inch metal wheel's seven double spokes.
Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift and SZA are among the female artists who could take home trophies in major categories and make Grammys history.
NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Ti Super and 4080 Super are bother faster than the original cards, but the 4080 Super's $200 discount makes it far more compelling.
Haas ditched its long-time team principal but is pushing full-steam ahead with preparation for the 2024 F1 season, which starts in just a few weeks.