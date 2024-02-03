City crews find family photos in Southcrest flood aftermath; searching for owners

Autoblog

There's trouble in Cybertruck city, and this time it's a feature already on some trucks, not one waiting to be downloaded: The aero wheel covers that cement the futuristic look of the Cybertruck haven't been playing nice with the specially designed Goodyear Wrangler tires. Aero covers usually only cover the metal wheel. In the Cybertruck's case, there's a hard plastic cover molded to look like it has seven single spokes covering the 20-inch metal wheel's seven double spokes.