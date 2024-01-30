City crews lear storm channels
ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was out in Mountain View where city crews continue to clear storm channels.
ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was out in Mountain View where city crews continue to clear storm channels.
Don't miss your chance to buy these top-rated slip-ons for more than 60% off while three colors are still in stock.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about Usher's halftime show?
An Audi Q9 on the way, expected on sale within two years with combustion engines, beating Audi's move to an EV-only brand.
Following a strike-impacted fourth quarter, GM investors are still looking for the Big Three automaker to continue its strong run of quarterly performance, with Q4 results on deck for Tuesday morning.
Taylor Swift was in her "girlfriend" era after the AFC championship game.
A 2005 smart forfour pulse five-door hatchback, found in a British scrapyard.
In 2021, Oleg Klimov, Vlad Guber and Oleg Kiyashko set out to co-create a platform, Refact.ai, that could convince more companies to embrace GenAI for coding by affording users more customization -- and control -- over the experience. Klimov and Kiyashko had worked together for nearly a decade building AI-based systems for image recognition and security systems. "It was clear that AI would change the very notion of what engineering is," Klimov told TechCrunch in an email interview.
There are just two weeks until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
Fossil Group confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it's exiting the smartwatch business, and will instead focus on its other products. It hasn't released a new smartwatch since 2021. The company said it'll keep releasing software updates for the time being.
These top-rated waterproof buds are over 50% off right now.
Rivian planning 'worldwide product launch' at its retail HQ in Laguna Beach on March 7, expected to be for the smaller R2 SUV that hits the market in 2026.
ElevenLabs, an AI startup that offers voice cloning services with its tools, has banned the user that created an audio deepfake of Joe Biden used in an attempt to disrupt the elections, according to Bloomberg.
With storm season in full swing, these are our top picks to protect your electronics against power surges.
Tensions have been high in the Cities: Skylines community since the launch of the sequel in October.