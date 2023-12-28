City crews working to clear Grand Forks streets after Christmas ice storm subsides

Dec. 27—GRAND FORKS — Clearing crews are working to clear ice from city streets as Grand Forks emerges from Christmas Day's ice storm.

With the exception of a few light showers, weather impacts from the ice storm that hit North Dakota and western Minnesota on Christmas Day have largely tapered off, said lead forecaster Timothy Lynch of the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. The NWS allowed all counties' respective warnings and advisories to expire as of early Wednesday.

The NWS officially estimates a half-inch of ice accumulation in Grand Forks, and up to an inch in and around Fargo, Lynch said. North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol removed its travel advisories for Grand Forks, Walsh, and Pembina counties early Wednesday afternoon, along with remaining alerts on handful of southeastern counties.

Afternoon fog spread in broad patches across southeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Lynch said the fog could add slickness to already slippery surfaces, but was not expected to have a significant impact.

"It's not quite done, but the worst is over as far as the ice is concerned," he said. "(The fog) is more of a nuisance than anything, but it's not letting us go just yet."

All of the state's major thoroughfares are open as of Wednesday afternoon, with NDDOT reporting wet conditions on most roads in the eastern portion of the state. Ice alerts remained in effect southwest of Grand Forks toward Valley City and Jamestown and south of Bismarck.

While conditions on major thoroughfares have improved, side streets and driveways remained treacherous, Lynch said Wednesday morning.

"It's still very slippery," Lynch said. "Take a little extra time to safely get through to where you're going."

NWS forecaster Alexandra Kent said she expected to see fewer clouds and more sunshine Thursday, with temperatures near freezing. She said slick spots remained a possibility, but that the ice would hopefully start melting.

Crews will be working in Grand Forks' residential neighborhoods to clear ice from roads for the rest of the week, according to an email from city public information officer John Bernstrom. Cleanup will not include clearing the ends of residents' driveways.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border just before 9 a.m. Monday after closing the stretch from Fargo to Grand Forks late Tuesday.

Cleanup and recovery will likely continue throughout the day, Lynch said, with power outages and tree damage likely from the accumulated ice. Those conditions will likely improve if the temperature holds steady.

"Typically what we see is when we have ice coating trees and power lines, it usually doesn't stick around as soon as we're at or above freezing temperatures," Lynch said.

Crews from the city of Grand Forks and the Grand Forks Park District will begin a citywide pickup of downed tree branches the first week of January, which is expected to take several days. The city has requested residents placed their downed branches on the berm by the street.

UND's main campus, the Grand Forks County office building, courthouse and CVIC will remain closed Wednesday, and the Grand Forks Public Library will open at noon. North Dakota Health and Human Services offices in Grand Forks, Fargo and Grafton will also remain closed on Wednesday.