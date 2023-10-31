The city cut down her beloved elm tree. But might her effort save other Sacramento trees?

The massive American Elm tree in front of Sue Christian’s house is no more.

Six days after city forester Kevin Hocker turned down her appeal, a city work crew arrived first thing Monday morning and slowly began the process of dismembering the approximately 130-year-old elm, which proudly stood in the Boulevard Park section of Midtown.

By day’s end, only a stump remained.

Even in defeat, her campaign to save the tree seemed reminiscent of a time when politics were perhaps more civil.

“I feel like I’m going to cry now for several hours,” Christian said. Still, she noted, “the tree cutters were excellent, kind, considerate, patient, sympathetic.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Christian’s efforts included hiring an expert who once ran the city forestry program in Redwood City. He believed the tree could be saved. Christian also reached out to the city council after her appeal was denied. None of those efforts ultimately saved her beloved tree. But they may save another.

“I’m so disappointed with the process,” she said. “Maybe the city was right; maybe this tree couldn’t be saved. But this was a big gamble to take with a very old and historic tree.”

Christian is upset about how city code handles disputes over decisions to cut down city-owned trees like the one in front of her house. Under the existing code, disputes are appealed to the city’s forester. Hocker acknowledged to The Bee he rarely reverses decisions his department has made, estimating that he only changed an initial decision three times since 2016.

Christian says that track record is a problem.

“When two experts disagree,” she said, “it’s only sensible that a neutral expert or a panel of neutral experts weigh in.”

Susan Christian takes a picture on Monday of the California elm tree that the city cut down on her property because of safety concerns.

Even in death, the decision to fell the American Elm remains in dispute.

Christian’s expert, Gordon Mann, viewing photos of tree segments texted to him amid the chainsawing Monday, said that the tree appeared “sturdy enough” and that he thought the decay present could be “worked around.”

“It did not appear to have the extensive decay that the city’s urban forester predicted,” he said. “I’m not saying that there isn’t decay there. If you are looking for evidence to justify this decision, it’s there. But in my view, the wood is strong enough, and with modifications, they could have saved it.”

A large cavity occupies the center of a branch of the 100-year-old California elm tree removed on Monday from Susan Christian’s property.

Christian said she plans to stay involved when it comes to adopting a new process for tree appeals.

“There used to be a slogan on the water tower as you drove into Sacramento that said, ‘City of Trees.’ That slogan may be gone, “ she said, “but we need to keep up that commitment.”