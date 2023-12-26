City declares snow emergency as Christmas blizzard rolls through South Dakota

Dec. 25—MITCHELL — A Christmas Day blizzard has slammed South Dakota and caused the city of Mitchell to declare a snow emergency.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a blizzard warning for multiple counties in South Dakota from now through midnight Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are expected along with up to 8 additional inches of snow.

The city of Mitchell declared a snow emergency effective at noon Monday, which means all vehicles need to be removed from snow emergency routes, otherwise they will be subject to ticket and towing. No parking is allowed on snow emergency routes until after the storm is over and the streets have been plowed full width.

Additional precipitation is expected overnight from Monday to Tuesday, with ice, snow and sleet in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. About 1 inch of snow is expected Tuesday.