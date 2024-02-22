City of Del City taking legal action after jail site decision

Citizens of the City of Del City:

I am writing to you today to express our deep disappointment in the Oklahoma County Commissioner’s decision to select 1901 East Grand Boulevard as the future site of the new Oklahoma County Detention Center and their intention to proceed with the purchase of this site. This decision was made after the Executive Session at the Board of County Commissioners Meeting on 02/21/2024. As stated in my letter to the County Commissioners on 12/27/2023, as well as by the multitude of citizens, advocates, city staff, and our City Council that opposed this site at each of the OK County Commissioner Meetings, this location would be catastrophic to the City of Del City. We have exhausted our efforts to eliminate this site through the democratic process, and we are now forced to pursue legal action.

During the Special Meeting of the City Council on 02/08/2024, our City Council unanimously passed a Resolution authorizing my office to seek out legal representation and dedicate city funding in the event that we must fight this battle in court. We have performed our due diligence and I will be presenting my recommendations to the City Council in the coming days. Please continue to follow our social media posts for the next Special Meeting of the City Council and the Call to Action for citizens as we move into the next phase of our plans to stop this Detention Center from being placed within walking distance of our neighborhoods, parks, and schools.

I want to thank each and every one of you that have attended County Commissioner Meetings, submitted public comments, and signed petitions to show your opposition of this location. The support we have received from our citizens, school district, and surrounding communities has united and unified us in the most positive ways. Know that your voices DO make a difference on our government and your City Council, city employees, and I will continue to fight for the best interest of our incredible city each and every day.