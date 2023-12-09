City of Denver plows prepared ahead of potential storm
The City of Denver has prepared its plows ahead of potential snow.
The City of Denver has prepared its plows ahead of potential snow.
"Squid Game" has inspired multiple reality TV competition versions of its fictional high-stakes game.
Neaten up with this clear case that doubles as a tester. Perfect for all those Christmas-morning gizmos and gadgets.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Who you got, Chiefs or Bills? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin choose sides in a fun debate on a game with so much fantasy goodness.
Holiday travel season is here — and it’s going to be expensive. But you can still take advantage of savings, deals, and rewards with the right travel credit card in your wallet.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
The feature is available through Android's Personal Safety app
High-flying venture investors in India managing hundreds of millions of dollars are tempering expectations, making early-stage startup bets that in best-case scenarios they hope will return 3-5x invested capital. Several leading India investors, including Peak XV Partners, Elevation Capital, Lightspeed, Nexus and Accel, have raised $500 million-plus in the past two years, emboldened by earlier home runs and vast market potential. VC firms generally make between 20 to 30 investments per fund, betting on a select few startups that can potentially generate outsized returns to compensate for other losses.
Epic Games revealed the first gameplay trailer for its new Rocket Racing mode for Fortnite at the 2023 Game Awards!
Amazon is piloting a new grocery subscription offering for Prime members in three cities, the company revealed on Thursday. The new $9.99 per month subscription gives Prime members access to unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. The subscription also offers unlimited 30-minute pickup on orders of any size.
Dan Titus checks in on a few important NBA storylines with the potential to impact the fantasy hoops landscape.
Score Amazon's No. 1 bestselling air fryer for $100 (it's $30 off), a top-rated queen mattress for only $250 (it's nearly 40% off) and more sweet markdowns.
Score an auto vac for 65% off and a Chemical Guys car cleaning kit for only $23 — all part of Walmart's 30 Days of Deals.
Aston Villa outshot Manchester City 22-2 on Wednesday and dominated City in a way that nobody has ever dominated Pep Guardiola.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
Use iOS 17's new accessibility features to save a copy of your Personal Voice. Here's how to set it up, what the process is like and how effective it is.
"I'm just there to support," the pop superstar told Time Magazine in her Person of the Year interview.
Ukrainian synthetic voice startup Respeecher is finding success despite not just bombs raining down on their city, but a wave of hype that has raised up sometimes controversial competitors. Respeecher is perhaps best known for being chosen to replicate James Earl Jones and his iconic Darth Vader voice for a Star Wars animated show, then later a younger Luke Skywalker for The Mandalorian. Unlike text-to-speech engines, Respeecher uses voice models to modify the speech of actors, who are doing their own best to recreate the voice or character in question.
Half of London's black cab fleet is now made up of zero-emission vehicles.
Collateral can boost your approval odds and help you secure more favorable loan terms — but you can get a personal loan without it.