City departments' struggle to maintain staffing levels highlighted in early budget proposals

Months of record high sales tax collections and predictions of steady revenues for Oklahoma City mean departments can request one-time expenses for fiscal year 2022 and request up to 3% in budget additions for fiscal year 2023.

Many departments have turned in their FY23 budget proposals, including what they would spend the additional money on if granted. City budget director Doug Dowler said many department requests highlight the city having "operated at a pretty lean level" in recent years.

"Departments are asking for the staff and resources to maintain the level of service we want to provide," Dowler said by text.

Dowler said he hopes to bring a budget amendment to the city council in one to two months to determine how the city will spend the predicted $40 million in excess revenue for the current fiscal year.

The budget office is projecting overall revenue growth of 1.5%, including zero growth on sales tax and 10% growth on use tax.

Parks, fire make requests relating to staffing shortage

Last year's budget approved the hiring of 10 new mowing positions for the parks department, in hopes of returning to mowing city parks every two weeks after a schedule extension in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return to the two-week schedule never happened because, according to budget proposal documents, the department was unable to find people for the jobs.

Because increasing park mowing frequency is a top request from residents and city council, the department's highest priority budget request is $600,000 to contract mowing services for medians and rights of way.

The current mowing staff for the parks department then would focus solely on mowing city parks.

A Request for Proposals is open for public response, with bids due at the end of February. However, the city would have to enter negotiations with its municipal employee trade union before making a final decision.

City Manager Craig Freeman said the budget office is just beginning its internal review process of what departments have requested, and nothing is final yet.

"There are many discussions that will be held between now and the time that we actually take a proposed budget to the city council," Freeman said.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department battles a house fire in 2019. For the upcoming budget, the fire department has requested 18 new firefighter positions, seven new positions to create a "station renovation team" to keep up with maintenance and improvements of the city's aging fire stations, and the hiring of a licensed professional counselor.

Some budget requests would already be funded by the fire sales tax, including increasing its recruit overage program by $500,000, bringing the total to $1.5 million. This program allows the department to hire above its number of budgeted positions. The department also would like to double its $100,000 wellness budget.

Highlighted financial issues

The annual city council budget workshop Tuesday included discussion of key financial issues facing departments in the coming years.

Some of those include:

The city will be responsible for future operations and maintenance of the First Americans Museum once the $14 million from the American Indian Cultural Center Foundation Land Development has been exhausted. The annual operating deficit is estimated to be $2 million.

Long-term water issues, including water supply and regulation. Utilities will need to adjust fees and charges in the next year, with needs including the construction of the Atoka and Kiamichi pipelines. The city council can expect to see rate adjustment recommendations this year.

An increase in transportation operating costs will come along with improvements like bus rapid transit, costing as much as $4.5 million annually, and MAPS 4 transit plans, with costs ranging $10 to $12 million annually.

Budget calendar

Public comment period: The city, after first doing so in 2021, will allow the public to submit comments on the budget online.

May 3: Proposed budget submitted at the first City Council Budget Hearing.

May 17: Second City Council Budget Hearing.

May 31: Third City Council Budget Hearing.

June 7: Adoption of FY23 Budget.

July 1: FY23 Budget takes effect.

