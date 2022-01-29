City determining how to best use CARES Act funds

City of Cheboygan officials are currently discussing projects and areas where the city's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding can be used. File photo

CHEBOYGAN — As guidelines of how the money can be used are clarified more, the City of Cheboygan is starting to discuss potential uses for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

Cheboygan City Manager Dan Sabolsky spoke to the Cheboygan City Council members at Tuesday's meeting regarding the allotments the city has received and how it could possibly be used.

Since the money had been disbursed to the city, city officials have been doing research to determine how the funding can be used, as there were restrictions on the funding attached to it. The city manager had recently gone through the 48 page document most currently released on how to use the funds, and had several discussions with Cheboygan City Treasurer Bridget Brown, to make sure they were on the same page.

"She came to the same conclusion I did," said Sabolsky. "That the government has now changed the rules so if you get less than $10 million in that CARES money, they said that the government can use it for general services."

Sabolsky said one of the pages in the document he recently read defines what "general services" are and that description is very open.

"So where we were trying to pigeonhole things into places, we don't necessarily have to do that," he said.

However, both Brown and Sabolsky are skeptical this will be the last update and description of how the funding can be used. So Brown is doing some research and talking to representatives from other communities around the state, to see if she and Sabolsky interpreted what they read in the CARES Act document correctly.

"Now we can actually say we have a pretty good grasp on it, but you know with this CARES money, it will probably be two weeks and they're going to come out with a new book that we're going to have to read," said Sabolsky.

Sabolsky said as soon as the city officials are comfortable with how they understood the restrictions on the funding, they will start moving forward with some of the ideas of how to use the funding.

One of the ideas of how the funding will be able to be used in the City of Cheboygan was the purchase of a new lift — or hydraulic hoist — at the city's Department of Public Works garage, to be able to better work on the city's fleet of vehicles.

This new lift has already been ordered by the city, is installed and is being utilized by city crews. The city manager is confident the city will be able to pay for that piece of equipment.

"But what else can we use this money for? I think it opens up some doors," said Sabolsky.

For example, Cheboygan City Department of Public Works, Water and Wastewater Director Jason Karmol had an open position at the city's wastewater treatment plant that had not been filled during the COVID-19 pandemic. This position was recently filled after being vacant for some time.

Sabolsky said there was some language in the restrictions that came with the CARES funding that if the municipality wasn't hiring due to financial concerns, the money can be used to pay the salary of that employee for a certain period of time.

"So there's all kinds of really neat things in there and I think we'll be able to come up with some great ideas for you," said Sabolsky. "So, we're going to look at our priorities again and work on that budget for you."

The City of Cheboygan received its first disbursement of the CARES Act funding in October 2021, in the amount of $245,238.50. The city is scheduled to receive a second disbursement of the same amount this coming October.

"The city has until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate or commit the funds to a project and up until Dec. 31, 2026 to actually expend the funds," said Brown. "We will be revising the proposed budget based on the new final rule that was issued earlier this month."

Brown said under the new rule, the city has more flexibility to use the funds for general government services, rather than specific types of projects.

"We have some ideas of how to use the funds, but will likely be revisiting that budget," she said.



This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: City determining how to best use CARES Act funds