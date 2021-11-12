City of Detroit job fair welcomes hundreds
Even if you missed Friday's event - the city still wants to hear from you.
Even if you missed Friday's event - the city still wants to hear from you.
How are students supposed to be deterred if they don’t see the punishment they might face? | Editorial
I wouldn't want Liz Cheney as my president. But she's an indispensable woman at a time when so many other Republicans are 'willing hostages' to Trump.
A judge has dismissed the criminal case against a man accused of killing Aztec High School English teacher Amy Huaman in a 2019 crash.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday requesting information about the bureau's reported use of aerial surveillance during recent protests.
While 20 square feet may not sound like a lot, to Insider's reporter, the extra space on a long Amtrak ride - and the private toilet - was priceless.
Professional athletes continue to remind us that they are not the standard bearers of morality or public health aficionados, so […] The post Athletes refusing vaccine, among other offenses, proves they are questionable role models appeared first on TheGrio.
The "Million Dollar Listings Los Angeles" star talks single parenting and not being a helicopter mom to her two teen daughters.
"I saw a normal basketball play basically turn into a nightmare," said the mother of a California player who suffered a concussion in the incident.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on Thursday. Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress with sheer lace and a high neckline.
A former NBA player has issued an apology after his daughter was seen at a youth basketball game in Orange County throwing a vicious sucker punch that left another girl with a concussion.
Scottie Pippen: "I didn't realize how much Hakeem (Olajuwon) had diminished in the game. I didn’t realize Charles (Barkley) wasn’t as dedicated as I thought he would be."
Who is Paris Hilton's new husband, Carter Reum? Here's what to know about the venture capitalist and author—including his family history, height, and net worth.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, on Friday ended her nearly five-year-old defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president, without receiving an apology or compensation. The abrupt decision to discontinue the case spares Trump from being questioned under oath about accusations he subjected Zervos to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 after she had sought career advice. Zervos had sued Trump in January 2017 in a New York state court in Manhattan, saying he harmed her reputation by calling such allegations by women "lies" and retweeting a post calling her claims a "hoax."
Buffett is betting big on his favorite company. It might be time to follow suit.
For a hack that seems relatively simple, this little eyeliner trick has gone viral.View Entire Post ›
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is experiencing some drama away from the cameras.
The Orphan Black actor stars as lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters in the MCU series. She-Hulk First Look Teaser Reveals a Very Green Tatiana Maslany: Watch Eddie Fu
The USMNT will face Mexico in a pivotal qualifier for the 2022 World Cup at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday.
Find out how many millions he's earning now.
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will face off once again in the Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — at least, that is the strong implication in a sneak peak of the Lucasfilm production released on the streamer on Nov. 12. While the preview did not include any footage from the series, concept art appears to […]