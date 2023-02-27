City Developments Limited Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

City Developments Limited (SGX:C09) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of S$3.3b, some 3.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at S$1.35, 37% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from City Developments' twelve analysts is for revenues of S$3.47b in 2023, which would reflect a modest 5.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 60% to S$0.56 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of S$3.64b and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.60 in 2023. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of S$9.38, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on City Developments' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic City Developments analyst has a price target of S$10.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$7.45. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that City Developments is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 5.4% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 11% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 2.7% annually. Not only are City Developments' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for City Developments. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at S$9.38, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for City Developments going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for City Developments (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

