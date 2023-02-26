Do City Developments' (SGX:C09) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in City Developments (SGX:C09). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide City Developments with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for City Developments

How Quickly Is City Developments Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that City Developments has managed to grow EPS by 32% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note City Developments achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 25% to S$3.3b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for City Developments.

Are City Developments Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like City Developments with market caps between S$5.4b and S$16b is about S$4.4m.

The City Developments CEO received total compensation of just S$1.7m in the year to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add City Developments To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that City Developments has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with City Developments (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • 11 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best energy dividend stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, its previous performance, and outlook for this year, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In. The energy sector in the US remained stable in 2022 due […]

  • Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried helped create a new company with no employees to get round FTX being rejected for a bank account in California

    The company, North Dimension, had no business operations besides a bank account, prosecutors said in charges unsealed Thursday.

  • ‘I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong’: George Soros may be right about these 2 buy-rated stocks

    Like any thriving industry, the investing world has its own legends, and their history is usually peppered with defining moments on which their mythical status rests. In George Soros’ case, he will be forever known as "the man who broke the Bank of England” after he pocketed $1 billion in a single day when betting against the British pound. Considered one of the greatest trades ever, Soros was evidently right when making such a bold move back in 1992. But the billionaire investor and philanthrop

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks with Explosive Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stock splits don't actually do anything to augment the values of the companies that perform them, but they can make a stock that has reached a particularly bloated price more accessible to the average investor again. 2022 saw its fair share of stock splits from large companies across a range of sectors. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) underwent a 20-for-1 stock split on June 3, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • Implied Volatility Surging for General Electric (GE) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to General Electric (GE) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 3 High-Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

    Owning dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. While most companies pay dividends quarterly, a few make monthly dividend payments. Three excellent monthly dividend stocks are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • Stock Investors: Blame Social Security for Friday's Market Drop

    The stock market's performance in 2022 was terrible, and inflation was largely to blame. Higher prices took more money out of consumers' pockets, forcing them to draw down cash reserves built up during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic and weighing on demand. Recently, though, investors have hoped that inflation would continue to ease, and that optimism prompted a big rally in the stock market to begin 2023.

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500China Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedMusk's Secret, Secret Master Plan for Tesla Is So ObviousWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-forecast inflation w

  • Diamondback Doubles Asset Sales Target to $1B, Reveals More Midland M&A

    The Permian pure play is selling off midstream assets and upstream leasehold that can’t compete for capital in the company’s portfolio, Diamondback Chairman and CEO Travis Stice told investors.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now That Are Cash Cows

    With this in mind, three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick stocks to buy right now that are cash cows. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): There are many ways in which a company can be deemed a "cash cow."

  • How Can I Protect My Assets From Medicaid?

    Medicaid can pay for long-term care if you meet its means-testing restrictions. The federal-state program is designed to help only people of limited financial means. However, people with more substantial assets can use three different strategies to shield those assets … Continue reading → The post 3 Ways to Protect Assets from Medicaid appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    One is a value stock and one is a growth stock, and they each offer something different for your portfolio.

  • Down 30%, This Elite Dividend Stock Looks Like a Great Buy Right Now

    Shares of American Tower (NYSE: AMT) have gotten shellacked over the past year. The data infrastructure-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) is down about 30% from its peak last year. While American Tower is experiencing some headwinds, the downdraft in its stock price makes it look like a great buy these days.

  • Beyond Meat sales slumped because people are eating less fake meat, and the company says it gets why

    Beyond Meat's Q4 sales were down 20.6%, which CEO Ethan Brown attributed to "persistently high inflation" and trading down by consumers.

  • Investors should pile into short-term bonds as markets wake up to the reality that the Fed is going to stay aggressive, BlackRock says

    US 2-year treasury yields jumped near 15-year highs this week as markets placed higher odd on more rate hikes after hot PCE data.