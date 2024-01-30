City documents outline stormwater drain problem, including historic underfunding
The City of San Diego's budget shows that it spends more and more money each year on stormwater work, but other documents show it’s incredibly underfunded.
The City of San Diego's budget shows that it spends more and more money each year on stormwater work, but other documents show it’s incredibly underfunded.
There was drama during warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.
The Tigers previously lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on the news of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
The first human patient has received a Neuralink brain implant, according to Elon Musk
In the spirit of 'new year, new you,' we're digging everything from Lululemon leggings to a hydration-boosting body wash.
Japan will no longer force businesses to put data on floppy disks when they submit certain official documents.
With Kim Mulkey now at LSU, Baylor will retire Brittney Griner’s jersey next month at Foster Pavilion.
A designer find without the designer price — it's a must for days when your big purse is overkill.
Stick to your keto diet with the best delivery meal kit options from Factor, Hello Fresh, Home Chef and more—tested and reviewed by experts.
California will float a pair of bills designed to protect children from social media addiction and preserve their private data. SB 976 and AB 1949 were introduced Monday by the state’s Attorney General Rob Bonta.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
A simple upgrade for an older vehicle. Shoppers call the handy phone holder 'versatile and easy to install.'
Media streamer Plex has raised new capital. The company, which began as a media organization startup, has morphed over the years to become a one-stop shop for all your media, including ad-supported streaming, which now accounts for much of its revenue growth. The new round, which has not yet been disclosed, was initially said to be larger than Plex's $50 million growth round closed a few years ago, but we now understand it's $40 million, a rep for Plex has confirmed.
The ultramoisturizing formula made my strands look and feel squeaky clean — and for a lot less than high-end brands.
Embracer Group, the Swedish holding company undergoing restructuring, has reportedly canceled a Deus Ex game. Developers had allegedly been working on the unannounced title for two years.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 64,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
A former Activision executive is taking over at Blizzard as its new president. Johanna Faries was most recently general manager of Call of Duty.
An Audi Q9 on the way, expected on sale within two years with combustion engines, beating Audi's move to an EV-only brand.