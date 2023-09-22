City of Duquesne police looking for 15-year-old last seen in area

The City of Duquesne Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing juvenile who was last seen in Duquesne. Carmelo Ramos is 15 years old, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and 145 pounds.

The juvenile’s mother, who has full legal custody in New York, last spoke to her son on Aug. 26.

Carmelo is believed to be with his father, William Ramos, somewhere in the City of McKeesport area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-469-3774 or 911.

