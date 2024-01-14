City of Edwardsville clarifies stance on overnight warming sites after uproar
A viral Facebook post has led the City of Edwardsville to clarify its stance on overnight warming facilities.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top 10 team.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
A pair of pick 6s blew the game open for the Texans in the second half.
GameStop has notified customers that it's shutting down its NFT market, effective February 2. The marketplace launched in July 2022. GameStop also shut down its year-old crypto wallet in November, citing "regulatory uncertainty."
A communications firm found 143 different ads impersonating the UK's Prime Minister on the social network last month.
Black creators on TikTok open up about having their Blackness called into question.
NASA and Lockheed Martin have finally taken the wraps off of the X-59, a "quiet supersonic" aircraft that may shape the future of both military and civilian air travel. The X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years, following a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018. Until now the aircraft has only been seen in various stages of disassembly in the hangar; today marks the first time it's been out on the tarmac in public view, and of course they made quite a to-do over at Lockheed's Palmdale facility.
Few tech demos can match the spectacle of robotics. For many, the mere presence of a robot is shorthand for the future, and for big electronics firms, it’s a quick and simple method to let shareholders and customers know your company is still innovating. Whether or not those robots actually lead to salable products is almost beside the point.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
Threads' roadmap for integrations with the fediverse, aka the network of decentralized apps that includes Twitter/X rival Mastodon and others, has been revealed. A new blog post by Tom Coates, the co-founder of an older decentralized app called Planetary, details the events of a December meeting at Meta's offices where the Threads team had reached out to members of the fediverse community to get feedback about the Instagram-led project to take on X with a decentralized app that will eventually interoperate with others in the fediverse by way of the ActivityPub protocol. In the meeting, which Coates characterized as a "good faith" effort by the Instagram team, the roadmap for Threads' fediverse integration was laid out, starting with a December launch of a feature within the Threads app that would allow their posts to become visible to Mastodon clients.
Google has officially voiced support for Right to Repair (R2R) legislation. Although Google’s motives could be less about newfound altruism and more about shaping regulatory action that seems increasingly inevitable, “A win’s a win,” as they say in sports.
Tesla Inc. notified workers at its California car plant of pay increases across its U.S. factories, the latest bump by a nonunion automaker the United Auto Workers is trying to organize.
The Cubs finally made a move this offseason, adding the left-hander who led Team Japan to WBC victory.
CES has increasingly become defined by what automakers and other mobility-focused companies bring to Las Vegas, and CES 2024 has been no exception. As the TechCrunch team continues to cover CES from the show floor in Vegas, led by Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec, you can catch up on all of the mobility news right here as it comes in. Attendees ride a hydrogen fuel cell train at SK Group's SK Wonderland booth during CES 2024.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
This past week has been all about U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs in the crypto world. On Tuesday, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s X account was hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch. This was a huge problem because the government’s account put out an “unauthorized” post that the agency granted approval for “bitcoin ETFs.”
Selena Gomez says she didn't gossip about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet to Taylor Swift — but was talking about "two of my friends who hooked up."
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling new vehicle, and the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used vehicle overall, closely followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.
As Harness CEO and founder Jyoti Bansal told me, the acquisition price was about $7 million in cash. In total, Armory had raised more than $82 million, including a $40 million Series C round led by B Capital in late 2020. Other investors include Lead Edge Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator and Javelin Venture Partners.
Adtech giant Meta's bid to keep tracking and profiling users of Facebook and Instagram in Europe in spite of the bloc's comprehensive data protection laws is facing a second challenge from privacy rights advocacy group noyb. It's supporting a new complaint, which is being filed with the Austrian data protection authority, that alleges the company is breaching EU law by framing a choice that makes it far harder for users to withdraw consent to its tracking ads than to agree. Wind your mind back to last year and you'll recall a couple of major privacy decisions against Meta (in January; and July) invalidated the legal bases it had previously claimed for processing Europeans' data for ad targeting -- after literally years of privacy campaigner complaints.