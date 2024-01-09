City of El Paso begins crafting plan to fight climate change

Coming off of the hottest year ever recorded in El Paso, the El Paso City Council on Wednesday agreed to pay a firm $1.2 million to help craft a detailed, wide-ranging plan to counter climate change across the region.

El Paso voters in a November 2022 bond election granted the city $5 million to develop the region’s first comprehensive Climate Action Plan, and the four-year contract awarded this week to Chicago-based consultant AECOM is the first major step in the effort.

“Anyone that thinks that sustainability or climate action is simply about one issue – maybe an energy source, or a certain development type – it’s not,” said Nicole Ferrini, head of the city’s Office of Climate and Sustainability that’s developing the climate action plan.

The contract approved Wednesday “unleashed the climate team, unleashed the community, and gives us the opportunity to make the changes that we’ve all been talking about for so long,” she said.

City Council approved the contract for a climate plan by a 6-2 vote, with District 4 Rep. Joe Molinar and District 5 Rep. Isabel Salcido voting against the deal. Salcido said City Council needed more time to hear from constituents about the climate plan, and made a failed attempt to postpone a vote on the contract. Molinar voted against the measure after city staffers told him that a local climate plan would not be a panacea – or completely solve – the problem of climate change in the region.

Numerous major cities in Texas and throughout the U.S. have created climate action plans in recent years as extreme temperatures have become more frequent. Each city’s strategy is unique, but municipal climate action plans are typically lengthy, technical documents that chart a path for a community to address climate change by doing things such as slashing local air pollution levels, improving energy efficiency in buildings and installing more solar panels citywide, among many other policy ideas.

Now, after awarding the contract, the city is up against the clock. AECOM and Ferrini’s department must submit a preliminary climate action plan by the end of March to the Environmental Protection Agency in order to be eligible for a grant award up to $500 million, which is part of a multi-billion dollar pot of federal money available for U.S. metros to fight climate change.

If the Borderland region receives the award, El Paso and outlying communities would use that money from the EPA to implement measures that will be laid out in the Climate Action Plan. The city of El Paso is crafting a region-wide plan and working with Hudspeth County and 10 nearby municipalities, including Anthony, San Elizario and Socorro, across nearly 5,600 square miles – although Hudspeth accounts for about 4,500 square miles of that area.

While the consultant and the city will develop climate-related policies for the region in the months ahead, the contract with AECOM says the preliminary climate plan may include measures such as “policies that incentivize high-density development, investments in renewable energy and community solar, transitioning fleets to electric vehicles, and laying the groundwork for mass-transit development.”

Creating a so-called greenhouse gas inventory for El Paso is a key early step in the process for the city and its partners. The inventory will identify and measure the biggest sources of six greenhouse gas pollutants – including carbon dioxide and methane – and include projections for emissions in the region through 2050 so the city can figure out how to best curtail local air pollution.

After submitting the preliminary plan at the end of March, Ferrini’s department and AECOM by fall of 2025 will produce a larger comprehensive plan with as many as 48 actions the city can take to combat climate change and improve the environment.

To pay the $1.24 million contract with AECOM, the city used $1 million out of the $5 million in bond proceeds, and an EPA grant paid for the rest, Ferrini said. The city will use the remaining $4 million on climate-related projects within the city limits.

The council approved the contract with AECOM this week to get the climate action plan going ahead of the March 31 deadline imposed by the EPA. However, numerous environmental organizers – and some city representatives – were frustrated that city staffers presented the contract less than three months before the EPA’s deadline.

“I also feel left out in this conversation,” District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello said to Ferrini, echoing comments from residents who urged council not to move forward with the contract.

“I’ve been here six and a half years – this is my second-to-last meeting – and I’m still getting items on the agenda that say ‘If we don’t pass this item today, you can’t do X, Y and Z,’” she said. “I don’t know why this is coming to council today if (the preliminary climate plan) has to be done by the 31st.”

For her part, Ferrini said her office has been briefing council representatives on the early stages of the climate plan since last March. In an interview with El Paso Matters in May, Ferrini said at the time the next step for her office was soliciting offers from consultants.

“I apologize if I’m a little surprised that there’s not an awareness” of the climate plan and consultant contract, Ferrini responded to Annello during a testy exchange.

Other cities commonly hire consultants and work with local colleges and universities to help develop climate change plans.

But the cost of the contract and the reliance on an out-of-town consultant drew ire from the public. No El Paso-based firms bid on the city’s contract, but environmental organizers argued enough data exists for the city to address climate change without a consultant, and suggested they could do community outreach and citizen surveys for a far lower cost.

“How many expensive plans developed by outside consultants are sitting on the shelf in City Hall?” asked Jerry Kurtyka, a member of the local advocacy group Community First Coalition. “We should focus this effort on developing local capacity, not outside capacity.”

Dallas in 2019 also hired AECOM to prepare its 122-page environmental and climate action plan for $500,000 (just over $600,000 in 2023 dollars). The city of San Antonio paid a consultant and researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio at least $650,000 combined ($800,000 in 2023 dollars) for their work measuring greenhouse gas pollution and helping to develop that city’s 92-page climate action and adaptation plan, which San Antonio adopted in 2019.

“We do not need this study. What we need to do is to look at the data that already exists and to craft a plan similar to what other grantees have done. Not replicate and not waste the hard earned money of our taxpayers who were promised projects,” said Veronica Carbajal, a lawyer who’s running in the District 2 City Council runoff election.

El Paso voters “were not promised a study. And what you’re hearing today is a loud request to please deny this waste of money and to rely on local expertise,” she said.

Part of the city’s plan that council approved Wednesday includes a two-year climate fellowship. The program will pay 27 local high school or college students a $15,000 stipend – about $7,500 per year – to attend training workshops and then conduct meetings in their neighborhoods to share information about the city’s climate-related programs.

Meanwhile, Ferrini’s department is separately waiting to hear in April whether or not the EPA will award the Borderland $100 million in federal dollars to provide solar power for thousands of residents throughout the area.

Still, even when the city has a Climate Action Plan in place, there are limits to the city’s power to combat climate change locally.

The city has little authority over El Paso Electric, which operates three local natural gas-fired power plants that emitted 2.7 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The Newman Power Station near Chaparral, New Mexico, is the largest single source of emissions in the city.

And it’s not clear if the city has the ability to curtail emissions from Marathon Petroleum’s refinery in the Lower Valley, which emitted over 800,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and 5,000 metric tons of methane in 2022, according to EPA data. Ferrini said she hadn’t spoken with Marathon yet about the city’s climate plan, but said her office is planning to engage with Marathon, EPE and the natural gas utility Texas Gas Service.

One of Ferrini’s priorities is also preserving open desert space in El Paso from development, which she said helps keep the city cooler by reducing the urban heat island effect in which asphalt-laden neighborhoods with minimal tree cover experience far hotter temperatures than shadier areas with more vegetation.

Yet, even as the city looks to prevent sprawl and encourage residents to live in the core of El Paso, population growth in recent years has been concentrated east of El Paso in Socorro and Horizon City, and in New Mexico communities west of El Paso. And major new housing developments in the Northeast are stretching into the desert near the New Mexico state line north of the city.

“There is an economic value to the ecosystem. And what has been missing in that dialogue is data, facts, math and science that says, ‘This is why we should develop this way or not.’ And so the Climate Action Plan will bring that to the forefront of the conversation,” Ferrini said in an interview with El Paso Matters after Wednesday’s meeting.

Ferrini said her office has previously studied differences in heat levels throughout the city, but that study was conducted by volunteers riding around on bicycles taking measurements. The city needs greater technical expertise to craft an adequate climate plan, District 8 Rep. Chris Canales said.

“It’s tempting … to say that we don’t need assistance from outside ourselves, that we can go it alone within our community,” Canales said. “The wiser approach is to ask for help, to seek assistance and resources from those who have the technical and scientific knowledge to help us get to where we need to get.”

