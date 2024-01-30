City electric rates climb by 2.99% for second quarter

Jan. 30—ANDERSON — Electric rates for residential customers of Anderson Municipal Light and Power will increase by 2.99% for the second quarter of the year.

Tony Pouchard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said the cost of purchasing electricity from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency is increasing by $3.18 per month for April, May and June.

The average residential customer using 800 kilowatts of electricity will see an increase in their monthly bill from $105.75 to $108.93 to starting in April.

The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday voted to approve the rate increase.

The purchased power tracking factor changes every quarter.

Pouchard said the change is based on the cost of purchasing power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency.

The board approved a contract with Watson's Excavating in the amount of $17,500 for the reconstruction of the Lindberg Road ditch.

The work is to start at Mustin Drive and proceed 1,000 feet to the east, according to city engineer Matt House.

Watson's Excavating was the lowest of four bids for the work which came in under the engineer's estimate for the work which will lead eventually to a housing development.

The 17-acre site along Lindberg Road was rezoned in 2021 for the development of the proposed Highland Park Apartments by Renewing Management.

The site is the former Liberty Christian School property. A new church, The Mercy Road Church, would occupy the existing church building. The unfinished school building there will be converted into a community center.

Renewing Management plans to use the remaining 13 acres to construct 37 triplex townhouses with a total of 111 apartments.

The 2021 plan was to invest $1 million in the former church portion of the project and $6 million to $8 million on the housing project.

The project includes a privacy fence on the west side of the property and a row of evergreen trees on the east side along two existing single-family developments.

The plan includes a nature park, storm water detention area, playground, community garden, walking trails and a dog park.

The company operates Stonebrook Apartments on Columbus Avenue and Cedar Ridge on 38th Street.

In other business, the board approved a contract with Hanka Advisor LLC, the city's lobbyist in Washington that also assists with the writing of federal grant applications.

Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the contract is in the amount of $72,000, which is the same as in previous years.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.