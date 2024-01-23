City employee accused of leading drug trafficking operation in Rochester

A City of Rochester employee assigned to help deter city residents from criminal activity has been accused of leading a drug trafficking operation in Rochester.

Timothy Jackson, 46, of Rochester was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. Jackson is prohibited from possessing a firearm in New York due to his 2005 felony convictions for weapon possession and reckless endangerment.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Jackson is accused of being one of two men to lead a drug trafficking operation in Rochester that used several houses along Angle Street, near Lyell Avenue, to store and distribute illegal drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl.

Jackson is a part-time street outreach worker for the city's Pathways to Peace program.

The federal complaint alleges that Jackson and eight others possessed and intended to sell the narcotics. Jackson is accused of transporting and selling cocaine and of being "responsible for acts of violence in furtherance of the organization's drug trade," the complaint read.

The latest felonies Jackson is facing stemmed from the execution of a narcotics-related search warrant at Jackson's Willmont Street residence last week, Bello said. During the search police recovered a handgun and arrested Jackson and Melanie White, 55, who was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. White was not among those listed on the federal criminal complaint.

The alleged drug activity linked to the complaint occurred between October and last week.

Jackson is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.

A City of Rochester spokeswoman said that Jackson has been a part-time Pathways to Peace employee since December 2020. After his arrest, Jackson was placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the case.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Timothy Jackson accused in drug trafficking operation in Rochester NY