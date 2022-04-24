🌱 City Employee Vacancies + Van Gogh Exhibit & Other Weekend Events

Happy National Infant Immunization Week Raleigh!

I hope no one was too lost without yesterday's Raleigh Patch Daily. I had company from out of town and was unable to write. Rest assured, I've got the most important news from the past two days for you all to get back on track!

First, today's weather:

Sunny and very warm. High: 88 Low: 65.

Here are the top stories today in Raleigh:

Raleigh public safety personnel are continuing to voice their concerns regarding safety in the city, as vacancies and low wages are across multiple departments. One long term employee says that the emergency communications center is "bleeding staff" and expects that "it's going to get worse before it gets better." The center has lost around 36 employees in the last year, with 30% of budgeted positions vacant. (abc11) At least nine police units responded to an altercation outside of a gas station on Friday evening. The incident was reported around 7:30pm near the BP by Crabtree Valley Mall. Police said that intoxicated juveniles were involved in fights in the area. One northbound lane of Glenwood Avenue was blocked and an ambulance was at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital for injuries. (CBS17) As summer approaches the City of Raleigh is working to hire around 100 lifeguards. The city expects that some of the lifeguards who are already hired on might have to work multiple locations, and there is a possibility that pools may operate on reduced hours or offer fewer swim lessons. The city has increased lifeguard pay from $9 an hour to $13 an hour. (CBS17) With warmer weather around the corner, officials are also warning to take safety precautions as people hit the lakes. (CBS17) After weeks of delays, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has opened in Raleigh. Hundreds of people came out to opening day at the former movie theater in the Pleasant Valley Promenade shopping center. The exhibit was supposed to open at the end of march, but due to unforeseen delays opening day was pushed back, and will be open for the next three months. (abc11, CBS17) This weekend saw the return of some notable North Carolina events and festivals. Brewgaloo, the state's largest beer festival, saw an expected 40-45,000 in attendance. The Hip Hop South festival took place in Chapel Hill, and the North Carolina Pickle Festival also took place in Mount Olive. A report from the Downtown Raleigh Alliance has shown significant growth in the area as a result of events. (abc11, CBS17)

Today in Raleigh:

Yoga Flow at Terminal 8 (6:00pm-7:00pm)

Monday Game Night at Tin Roof (6:00pm-11:00pm)

PineCone Bluegrass Jam at Transfer Co. (7:00pm-9:30pm)

Learn to Square Dance at Step to Gold (7:00pm-8:30pm)

Trivia: Champions Bar (7:00pm-9:00pm), Fortnight Brewing (7:30pm-9:30pm)

It's National Infant Immunization Week and if you are a parent of an infant or young child who is wondering about COVID vaccine progress, it is likely that they will not be available for the under 5 age group until June.

Several law enforcement agencies came out to the Wake County law enforcement job fair in Cary on Saturday. (CBS17)

The Walk to Defeat ALS took place in Raleigh on Saturday with more than 1,000 participants. (abc11)

Raleigh ranked #80 of the top 100 most challenging places to live with allergies in the U.S. and Dr. Sherri James is sharing some tips to help. (Spectrum News 1)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday. I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow with another update!

— CJ Fullford

This article originally appeared on the Raleigh Patch