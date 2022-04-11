🌱 City Employees Raise $$ For Ukraine + Kids’ Library Spring Program

Hey, Woonsocket; today is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day! It's Tuesday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in town today.

Here are the top stories today in Woonsocket:

It was dress-down day in Harris Hall on Friday morning. Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and City employees had worked hard to sell T-shirts as a fundraiser for Ukraine. As a result of their success, “Woonsocket’s two Ukrainian churches each received $1,000.” It’s interesting to note that the Mayor designed the look and local printer Heavy Press Graphics on Roland Street handled the run. (The Call) If you’re not sure what to do with the kids on spring break, look no further than the Library. Running from next Monday to Saturday, there will be painting sessions for younger and older kids, a teen Jedi academy, and more. Please 401-769-9044 x2 to reserve your child’s place. (Woonsocket Library) We learned on Monday that Representative Stephen M. Casey from Woonsocket is in favor of supervised drug injection sites. What may inform his position is that “his city had the highest per capita rate of 911 calls for suspected overdoses in the state” last year. However, Woonsocket has proposed a resolution to prevent these sites from being built in the City. (The Public’s Radio) Way back in 2016, the Attorney General's Office sued “accusing Shell, Sunoco, and CITGO – along with several other refiners – of polluting of Rhode Island's soil and groundwater with the gasoline additive methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE).” Fast-forward to Monday, and we heard that RI will get a settlement of $15 million as a result. While this lets Shell, Sunoco, and CITGO off the hook, the suit against “British Petroleum (BP), Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Valero, and Irving” continues. (Patch) Another settlement on Monday involved CVS Pharmacy. Saying that it “did not offer accessibility accommodations in its online vaccine portal,” the company ran afoul of the federal Americans With Disabilities Act. “In the settlement, CVS agreed to update its COVID-19 vaccine website to meet accessibility guidelines, as well as regularly test the pages to catch any future issues.” (Patch)

Today in Woonsocket:

Al Anon Family Group at Serenity Center (11:30 AM)

Papa Gino’s Raising Some Dough for Globe Park Elementary School (4 PM)

Taco & Tequilas at the Federal Taphouse (4 PM)

Crafty Kids at Children's Wishes (5:30 PM)

Motif Magazine Tattoo Awards at the Narragansett Brewery (6 PM)

From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Animal Control Shelter has a found dog. It was located in the area of New St./Front St.; if you own this dog or know the owner, please contact Woonsocket Animal Control at 401-766-6571. (Facebook)

The Harmony Fire District would like to thank its public safety telecommunicators on this NPSTW - National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week 2022! Those personnel answer calls for Police, Fire and EMS. (Facebook)

The Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park reminds you that April is National Poetry Month. Celebrate by taking part in a Blue Mind Walk on Saturday, April 16th from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Please meet at 100 New River Road, Lincoln, RI. (Facebook)

A Bernon Cares neighbor urges you to be honest about what you need when hiring. Lots of people asking for "young people" or HS/College kids for jobs. When they apply, many want A LOT of physical labor done for very little pay. (Nextdoor)

