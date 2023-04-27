City of Englewood names new police chief

The City of Englewood has announced the appointment of its new police chief.

>>RELATED: Englewood police investigating after mail truck, city street signs vandalized

Sergeant Corey Follick will be the new chief of police effective July 1, according to a city spokesperson.

He joined the department as a police officer in 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2015.

Follick has served as a school resource police officer, manager of the property room, as well as managing policy compliance and training updates.

He will replace Mark Brownfield, who is retiring in June, and has been the Englewood Police Chief since 1999.