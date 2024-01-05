City expecting first measurable snow of new year

Jan. 5—CUMBERLAND — A winter storm that will move up the East Coast on Saturday is expected to provide the Cumberland area with its first measurable snowfall of the new year.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy precipitation will provide 4 to 7 inches of snow and one-tenth to one-quarter inch of ice. Cumberland received 5 inches of snow in all of 2023, according to Tim Thomas, a local observer for the weather service.

Maryland's State Highway Administration pretreated roads Friday with salt brine to prevent the initial bonding of snow and ice from forming on the pavement. The use of salt brine is often the first step crews take when a significant storm is forecast.

"The State Highway Administration is prepared for the projected winter weather this weekend and we ask motorists to delay unnecessary travel during and immediately after any snowfall to allow our crews to clear the roads," said State Highway Administrator William Pines. "Crews are most efficient at treating the roads when not encumbered by traffic. For those who must travel and for your safety, please stay behind snowplows when you see the roads being treated."

Forecasters said snow would likely begin between 7 and 10 a.m. before later mixing with sleet.