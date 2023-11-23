City exploring options for Pasquerilla Conference Center, eyes public safety HQ as 'Plan B'

Nov. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown officials would consider converting the city-owned Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center into a public safety building for the police and fire departments if not enough community support can be brought together to maintain the structure as a conference center.

"The primary goal is to find somebody to operate the conference center, keep the conference center as a conference center," City Manager Ethan Imhoff said during a City Council budget workshop on Tuesday. "But if for some reason that doesn't happen, 'Plan B' for the conference center would be the public safety building. There would be cost savings there.

"The site works. We've gone through with an architect to evaluate the conference center. It works. The public safety staff, they're definitely open and amenable to the idea of relocating over there."

Imhoff and other city officials have met with representatives from the business and nonprofit sectors in an attempt to find somebody to take over ownership or operations of the conference center, 301 Napoleon St.

"I feel confident that there's going to be a solution, that we're going to get there as a community and keep the doors open somehow, some way," said Imhoff, who pointed out it is uncommon for a municipality to own a conference center like Johnstown does.

Mayor Frank Janakovic added, "We are getting a lot of community and business support. It just needs to come to fruition."

But Janakovic also mentioned telling potential stakeholders "that council wasn't being the most patient with this right now and the council could be swayed one way or the other."

City Councilwoman Rev. Sylvia King asked "Well, what do you mean by support?"

Janakovic referred to "efforts to make this work, whatever it takes."

Later in the workshop, King stated, "We have to be able to say 'if not by this date' because we'll be sitting here next year saying, 'We're having support.' "

Imhoff suggested a six-month deadline to find a new operator and emphasized that he does not want to be having the same conversations about the conference center this time next year.

"This thing happens quickly or it doesn't happen at all," Imhoff said.

There have been serious issues with the nearly century-old Public Safety Building on Washington Street, such as water damage and mold.

In the spring, city officials announced intentions to build a new home for the police and fire departments, with estimates ranging from $6 million to $8 million. The city set aside $2.5 million of American Rescue Plan funds for the project. But nothing has developed yet.

Meanwhile, the tentative 2024 city budget calls for spending approximately $100,000 for maintenance at the conference center next year, which would not even include needed HVAC improvements.

"I want to keep it, but the more I think about it, it's a liability," City Councilman Charles Arnone said.

From another perspective, though, Janakovic pointed out that "once you give (the conference center) away, you never get it back."

Johnstown has owned the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center since it opened in May 2003.

It was operated by Crown Conventions Center Company, a subsidiary of Pasquerilla Enterprises, until Feb. 28, 2022. The building was then closed for months until Top Dog Productions and Flair of Country Catering and Event Planning took over management. The contract between those businesses and the city runs through the end of February.

"We did adhere to and fulfill the terms of the temporary management agreement, provided services for events in that time at the center, and will continue to manage the facility in a proper manner until the end of the temporary contract term which ends in February of 2024," Top Dog co-owner Dustin Greene said. "We enjoyed working with the existing and new clients to produce events during our temporary management of the facility."

Events are not being scheduled at the conference center past February, except Showcase for Commerce, an annual defense contracting exposition.

"When it closed (in the past), there were a lot of events that left and never came back," Imhoff said. "There were proms, dinners. There's a whole roster of events that went somewhere else because the conference center was closed and they've stayed with those venues. Dustin and Top Dog, they've reached out to those events and tried to say, 'Hey, come on back.' But once you go somewhere else, it's hard. You don't want to make another change."