City extends Mitchell Research Center lease six months

The historic Mitchell House serves as the Mitchell Research Center, an unofficial museum and historical research facility.

HILLSDALE — The city of Hillsdale has extended a lease with the Friend’s of the Mitchell Research Center — a nonprofit group operating out of the historic Mitchell Home that once stood as the city’s library — through June of 2024.

The city’s Community Development Committee intends to meet with the nonprofit to “continue discussions” as it works towards a long-term solution for the city-owned building.

City Manager David Mackie said the city has applied for a $300,000 grant to assist with renovating the building.

Earlier discussions and ideas included the possibility of selling the building, although nothing is set in stone.

The city’s new library opened in 2003 at which point the Mitchell Home became a research center, housing Hillsdale’s historical collection which includes information on Civil War veterans from the area, old plat maps, and various hard copies of data on the county and its residents.

It is unknown when the city’s Community Development Committee intends to meet to discuss the matters.

