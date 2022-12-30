City files response to Alicia Franklin lawsuit

The City of Memphis has responded to a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was raped by the same man accused of kidnapping and killing a Memphis woman as she jogged.

Alicia Franklin has sued the city and the Memphis Police Department over its handling of her September 2021 rape case. Her lawyers claim MPD’s inaction allowed Cleotha Abston-Henderson to remain free and eventually kidnap Eliza Fletcher as she jogged near the University of Memphis Sept. 2, 2022.

The city Monday submitted responses to Franklin’s first set of requests for admissions.

In the 25-page document, the city admits to some of the facts of her case, including that Franklin reported being raped on Sept. 21, 2021, and met her attacker at an empty apartment at 5783 Waterstone Oak Way.

The city also admits that Franklin told them her attacker went by the name CJ and she gave them the phone number she’d been using to contact him after meeting him through a dating app.

The city also admits Franklin received a sexual assault examination, where evidence for a sexual assault kit was obtained and MPD took that kit to the TBI lab in Jackson for testing. The city also admits it did not request for the testing of the kit to be expedited.

The city denies, though, that Franklin ever told them that her attacker also went by the name Cleo. It also objected to her claim that it should have gotten info about her attacker from the dating app, because she had told them he blocked her on the app and she could not remember his user information. The city says that kept investigators from getting a warrant or subpoena for the app to release information about him.

The city admits it did not fingerprint the location where Franklin says she was raped.

It also admits it did not fingerprint her purse or cell phone. The city says Franklin asked for her cell phone back after police took it, and that they made clear to her it would not be able to be fingerprinted.

In her complaint, Franklin asked the city to admit police showed her a photo lineup with an old photo of Henderson, but that she identified him from that photo with some hesitancy and officers said they would get a more recent photo of him.

The city denies MPD said it would get a more recent photo and that Franklin stated in writing she was unable to make a positive identification.

Franklin also alleges police had enough reason shortly after her rape to arrest Henderson, but the city denies that.

The city also objected to several points it was asked to admit to about the Fletcher investigation.

In its response, the city says Fletcher’s case “Is immaterial to this litigation and not reasonably related to any viable claim or defense at issue in this litigation.” The city also states in the filing, “Plaintiff’s allegations do not include, or even appear to include, any allegations that she was raped or sexually assaulted because MPD failed to appropriately investigate a prior rape be her assailant.”

In an earlier motion to dismiss, the city argued police have “no general duty to investigate under Tennessee law.” Franklin’s attorney said that argument “defies common sense.”

