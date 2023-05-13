City files suit against local motel due to criminal activity

May 13—The City of Greenville has filed a legal action against a local motel, accusing the property of being "a common nuisance" due to repeated criminal activity.

The petition filed with the 354th District Court this week is seeking an abatement against the Economy Inn, 5103 Interstate Highway 30 and an application for a temporary and permanent injunction against the property.

According to the suit, between Jan. 1 2019 and Feb. 12 of this year there had been more than 133 responses by law enforcement to the motel, "generating over 30 police reports and 31 arrests."

Of those, at least 62 calls were for what were referred to as "nuisance crimes," including 42 violations for drug possessio/narcotics, 37 violations for disorderly conduct, five violations for criminal mischief, three violations for robbery and four violations for aggravated assault.

While not listed under the Civil Practice and Remedies Code (CPRC) as nuisance crimes, City Attorney Daniel Ray said in the suit that multiple other offenses have been reported at the motel during the same time frame, including four violations for public intoxication, 23 violations for assault, two violations for burglary and two violations for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

"The violations noted above habitually occur and the frequency of the violations described is prima facie evidence that the Defendants collectively and knowingly tolerate the criminal acts," Ray said.

The suit is seeking a temporary injunction which would first require the defendants, in this case the owners of the motel, file one or more bonds in the amount of between $5,000 to $10,00 each, "and be conditioned that the defendants will not knowingly allow a common nuisance to exist at that place."

Should additional violations occur, the court would have the authority to impose multiple sanctions, including revoking the motel's occupancy permit, cutting off utilities to the building and prohibiting access to or from the property.

If so, then the motel would be closed for one year from the date of the order of the bond forfeiture.

When contacted Friday morning, Charlie Patel, who said he was the manager of the motel, said he had not seen or been notified about the suit and did not have an attorney available to comment on it.

No hearings concerning the suit had been scheduled with the court as of Friday morning.