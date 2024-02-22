New city finance director wants to restructure office

New Finance Director Kelly Blankenship wants to restructure her department.

She made her appeal to Mansfield City Council during an employee relations committee meeting ahead of Tuesday's regular session.

"What I am asking for is something I have thought a long time about," Blankenship said. "I've studied it; I've researched it. I did not come into this position making some snap decision about restructuring the office."

Kelly Blakenship, executive director of Harmony House, said there is a shortage of housing for the homeless throughout the region.

The finance director said she conferred with her employees. Blankenship proposed new job titles and "relevant" job descriptions.

"What I am asking you to do is to help create the foundation that will lead to better work," she said.

Blankenship described the office as "very chaotic right now."

Finance director wants clearly defined roles for employees

"I have people doing bits and pieces of what should be one person's job," she said, adding some employees are working 12-hour days, while others are working fewer than 40 hours per week.

Blankenship said there are 3½ vacancies budgeted in the finance department and asked council for $50,000, which was part of the 2024 budget that council passed later Tuesday night.

Several council members praised Blankenship for her planning and presenting her plans to them.

"It really seems like you've gone over this with a fine-toothed comb," Councilwoman Cheryl Meier said.

After the meeting, Blankenship elaborated on the situation.

"No one has clearly defined roles up there," she said. "The division of labor isn't conducive to producing good work."

Blankenship, who previously served as city finance director for one term, said there were 22 employees when she left office, compared to the current 14.

Back then, three people handled payroll, while one person does that now and has no backup.

Council accepts $25K from Domino's Pizza to help with snowplowing

During the regular meeting, council voted to accept $25,000 from Domino's Pizza for the "Plowing for Pizza" program.

The city of Mansfield has been selected as one of 20 towns to receive $25,000 from Domino's to help with snowplowing.

Domino's is awarding a total of $500,000 in snow-plowing grants spread across 20 cities. People could submit one entry per email address, nominating the ZIP code of their hometown. Mansfield City Councilwoman Stephanie Zader nominated her town.

"She saw an opportunity to help the city, and she did that," Councilman Aurelio Diaz said of his colleague.

Mayor Jodie Perry previously said Domino's is giving towns some leeway about how they use the money, which can go for everything from salt to overtime.

The city plans to use the money for two blades for plows.

Administrators gave brief updates on what they have been doing. Perry said she has gotten many calls about the downtown truck route not being followed.

"You can't miss those trucks when they fly down Main Street," the mayor said, adding police will be monitoring the situation.

Louis Andres, the new public works director, said he has been getting out in the community, working on partnerships.

Sharon May, acting safety-services director, said the police department will be taking lateral applications from Friday through March 22.

Council handles routine business

In other business, council:

Council approved allocating $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for design in the West End Target Area and $345,000 for ongoing work on the municipal building. "We wanted to be sure that we had enough to do all the big projects," Perry said.

Accepted a $28,800 grant for the Mansfield Police Athletic League.

Approved bridge repair on Home Road over U.S. 30 within city limits.

Appointed Juli Parsons to the shade tree commission.

Appointed Harold Wayman to the board of utility appeals.

Granted an easement for Fiber Communication Lines at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

Approved a "then and now" certificate in the amount of $37,273.42 with the Ohio Department of Transportation for resurfacing Ashland Road.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield City Council approves budget to help new finance director