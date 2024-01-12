City fire chief reviews importance of water mains at public forum

Mansfield fire Chief Dan Crow took no sides during a public forum Thursday about water mains.

"There needs to be a solution one way or the other," he said.

Mansfield voters will consider a 0.25% income tax for water main repair in the March primary. It is the same issue voters rejected by a margin of 5,766 to 5,168 in the November general election.

Crow addressed a group of about 20 in the community room at the Mansfield-Richland County Public Library.

"I'm not going to give my opinion," he said. "The citizens have to really decide how they prioritize their dollars, if the initiative is a good idea or not."

Mansfield Fire Department handled 71 buildings fires in 2023

Rhe city fire department handled 71 building fires in 2023.

"The first 5, 10 minutes of a fire are the ones that really count," Crow said, adding that time will determine whether it's a successful operation or a big loss. "The water supply that we need immediately for that fire is crucial."

Local lawyer Eric Miller has been the leading force behind the citizen-driven Mansfield Water Main Initiative. He previously said 2,400 residences in the city are not safe because they are not within reasonable distance of adequate fire hydrants.

Crow said 368 fire hydrants in Mansfield are no-flow or low-flow. Of those, 111 are no-flow.

City Engineer Bob Bianchi previously said the city has 53.4 miles of 4-inch water mains that are too small. Of those, 95% were installed before 1938. A 1936 study found they were too small even back then.

Crow said no-flow hydrants have a tag on them, but low-flow ones do not.

"That does create a hindrance because, as we arrive, we're finding situations where we have to abandon that closest hydrant and look for another water main that has sufficient water," he said. "It does impact us considerably."

Crow emphasized that the faulty water mains are scattered across the city.

"We have good infrastructure in a lot of areas," he said. "It doesn't mean the entire city is unprotected."

Low-flow hydrants cause issues for firefighters

In answering a question from the audience, Crow said people with low-flow hydrants — defined as those that produce fewer than 500 gallons a minute — probably don't know about them.

Councilman David Falquette said the city is seeking grant money for water mains and is not totally dependent on the 0.25% income tax passing. That four-year issue would generate $18 million.

Even if it passes, Bianchi said that money would be enough to repair only 13 miles of water mains. He added a lot of grant money is going for communities with lead in their water, which does not include Mansfield.

After the meeting, Miller said he was encouraged by the number of elected officials who attended. In addition to Falquette, Mayor Jodie Perry and council members Aurelio Diaz, Cynthia Antoinette Daley and Deb Mount were on hand.

Miller added he was disappointed that community members who oppose the water main initiative were not there Thursday. He has said he wants to hear from opponents.

