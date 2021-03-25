A city in France says it can predict COVID-19 surges by analyzing poop in its sewers

Marianne Guenot
·5 min read
Marseille Wastewater thumb
A map of COVID-19 in the city of Marseille as monitored through the wastewater on March 11. BMPM/Insider

  • Firefighters in Marseille, France, are fighting COVID-19 by testing sewage water.

  • Officials told Insider the technique can spot outbreaks up to 6 days before they happen

  • The technique is also fast, accurate, and relatively inexpensive.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A team of French firefighters say they can preempt outbreaks of COVID-19 in their city by analyzing particles of human feces that end up in the sewers.

Every week, heat maps of the city of Marseilles appear on the Twitter account of the Marseille Naval Fire Battalion (Bataillon de marins-pompiers de Marseille, or BMPM), a fire brigade run by the French navy in the city.

In this tweet, the map in gradients of green to red shows the distribution of the virus around different neighborhoods in the city.

The maps with gradients of blue and brown show the distribution of variants.

Since March 2020, the BMPM has been closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 by sampling wastewater.

They are taking advantage of the fact that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in poop after infection.

Testing like that offers advantages over other methods: it is quick, requires relatively few resources, and gives a broad picture of an large area with a single test.

Marseille wastewater monitoring
A Marseille fireman collecting water from the sewers to test it for COVID-19. Bataillon de Marins-Pompiers de Marseille

One BMPM official told Insider that the wastewater tests can spot clusters of COVID-19 four to six days before people start feeling symptoms.

Compared to the vast resources spent on COVID-19 responses around the world, the technique is also cheap.

Officials told Insider that the setup costs for even a large city would be in the region of $120,000, with ongoing costs as low as $50 a day.

Every Wednesday, in the early hours when people are waking up, vans stamped with the name "COMETE" (Covid Marseille environmental testing expertise) head out to collect samples of sewage water.

These are collected at 37 different nodes where the sewage pools from each neighborhood. They also monitor water from places with vulnerable populations, like nursing homes, and take a sample every day for the whole city.

The firemen take all their equipment with them to the neighborhood. It fits in a box the size of a big suitcase and can be carried in the van.

Marseille firemen wastewater
Firemen in Marseille getting ready to collect wastewater samples. Bataillon de Marins-Pompiers de Marseille

The water is analyzed with a PCR test, the same type of technology used for nasal swabs on people.

The results show if there are traces of the coronavirus are in the sewage samples, how strong a signal there is, and which variants are in the mix.

Within an hour, the firemen get their first results. And they are ready to spring into action.

If a signal is detected "we put all our energy in that neighborhood", rear admiral Patrick Augier, commander of the BMPM, told Insider.

If levels rise in the city's water, they warn local authorities to anticipate new cases.

If the signal was found in water from one building, all the people in that building get tested to quickly find who could be carrying the virus and isolate them.

Augier says he can detect if one person is carrying the virus out of a building of 200.

A team also disinfects the buildings and tests surfaces for traces of the virus.

In case of variants, the BMPM can pinpoint in which building the person carrying the virus could be.

The firemen test surfaces for traces of the virus to help them pinpoint on which floor of the building the variant is found and ask all the people on that floor to get tested.

Marseille Wastewater monitoring
Marseille firemen collecting wastewater from the sewage to test for traces of COVID-19. Bataillon de Marins-Pompiers de Marseille

According to an analysis carried by the the BMPM, the technique was over 90% efficient at detecting a cluster of cases.

Augier says that "when the virus is circulating widely, we can do about 30 interventions a day."

He equates his team's response to a kind of warfare.

"You have to go very very fast," he said. "The virus is always a step ahead, it makes variants, it changes behaviour..."

"In this war, I would like us to be able to completely anticipate the situation," he says.

Testing en masse

Wastewater monitoring is not a new field. It has been used to track polio, cholera, and even opioid use in a community.

"A lot of people would be grossed out, but I find wastewater really fascinating. There's a lot of biology, chemistry, physical and chemical processes", Colleen Naughton, associate professor of environmental engineering at UC Merced, told Insider.

It has been used for decades but "has just exploded now, with SARS-CoV-2," she said, using the scientific name for the coronavirus.

Marseille wastewater firemen
The Marseille firemen test water outside of buildings with sensitive populations, such as care homes for older people. Bataillon de Marins-Pompiers de Marseille

Alexandre Lacoste, technical director of the brigade's COMETE project, told Insider in an email that the "technique is like a radar that enables the testing of inhabitants en masse."

Depending on where the water is collected, the sample can monitor a whole city, like the wider Marseille area which has over a million inhabitants, or a single building.

It also provide a wider view of the situation than swab testing, which usually only happens after a person has developed symptoms. Some people might also not be able to get tested, for instance undocumented migrants who might not want to take the risk of being discovered.

University of California San Diego is running a similar program. Smruthi Karthikeyan, a postdoctoral researcher there, told Insider: "The sewage is sort of agnostic that way.

"You're going to pick up [COVID-19 signals] if a person is still asymptomatic or presymptomatic and whether they end up getting tested or not. If they're shedding it in their stool, you're going to see it."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • 3 signs you shouldn't go on a vegan diet

    If you rely on processed foods, or notice negative changes to your physical or mental health, the vegan diet may not be a good fit for you.

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • A paparazzi agency has filed for bankruptcy after losing a legal battle to Meghan Markle

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took legal action against the photo agency after its photographer took pictures of their son, Archie.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Biden’s first press conference: Four burning questions the president must address

    Biden has answered dozens of questions from media over first 64 days of presidency, but Thursday will be his first dedicated press conference

  • A 7-year-old girl was shot dead in her father's lap during Myanmar's anti-coup protests, reports say

    Myanmar's military junta have killed scores of protesters and detained thousands since seizing power in a coup on February 1.

  • Elderly Asian woman attacked on San Francisco street using GoFundMe to combat racism: Family

    The family of a 76-year-old Chinese woman who fought back after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on San Francisco’s Market Street said Monday that she was recovering from her injuries and would donate over $900,000 raised on a GoFundMe page to “combat racism.”

  • Randy Johnson trends on Twitter 20 years after pitch killed a bird mid-flight

    Arizona video coordinator Jim Currigan said he thought they ‘threw an exploding ball trick’ into spring training game to lighten mood

  • Police marine unit searches water for missing woman

    Baltimore police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the disappearance of a 26-year-old woman. Tara Payne was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of O'Donnell Street, police said. She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, police said. Family and friends are concerned about her wellbeing.

  • Video: Massachusetts doctor sets record straight on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial

    Dr. Todd Ellerin, chief of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, says he believes this vaccine has enormous potential, but AstraZeneca has to prove that they will stop being careless with data integrity.

  • Haunted by mass violence, Colorado confronts painful history

    Dawn Reinfeld moved to Colorado 30 years ago to attend college in the bucolic town of Boulder. On Wednesday, Reinfeld was reeling from the latest mass shooting even closer to home, after authorities say a 21-year-old gunned down shoppers at a local grocery store. “I could see at some point leaving because of all this,” said Reinfeld, a gun control activist.

  • Marathon attack survivor Marc Fucarile on SCOTUS decision to reconsider bomber's death sentence

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

  • Biden tasks Harris with addressing influx of migrants at the southern border

    Harris’s new assignment, her biggest yet as vice president, is a significant one, as the Biden administration faces intense scrutiny from both sides of the aisle over its response to the current influx of unaccompanied minors at the southern border.

  • Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

    Greece’s celebrations for the bicentenary of the start of the nation’s war of independence are culminating in a military parade and warplane flyby in Athens on Thursday, the country’s Independence Day. The parade will feature tanks rolling down the avenue in front of Parliament in the Greek capital and military aircraft flying past the ancient Acropolis. It was being attended by dignitaries from Russia, Britain and France, the great powers that provided vital assistance to the nation’s bid for independence from the Ottoman Empire, as well as the president of Cyprus.

  • Twin Cities hit hard by spike in catalytic converter thefts

    A spike in catalytic converter thefts continues to vex Twin Cities car owners. The big picture: Rising demand for the precious metals used in the exhaust emission control device has made the car part a hot commodity on the black market. Nationwide, monthly reports of stolen catalytic converters increased tenfold between 2018 and 2020, per the National Insurance Crime Bureau. On average, 1,203 were swiped a month last year. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe #LocalAngle: As you've probably sensed from Nextdoor posts or neighborly complaints, Minnesota has been hit particularly hard. Reports of swiped parts are already double what they were this time last year in St. Paul and up 38% in Minneapolis, The Pioneer Press reports.Last year, Minneapolis logged 1,474 catalytic converter thefts, up from 207 in 2019. Why it matters: The part is expensive to replace — it can cost more than $1,000. Even if your insurance covers it, deductible limits mean you'll probably pay out of pocket.Why they're a hot target: Thieves can sever the part from beneath your car in a matter of minutes and sell it on the black market for serious cash."Even if [there’s] just a small amount of metal in a catalytic converter, it's just worth so much per ounce," University of Minnesota material science professor Paul Dauenhauer told MPR News. But because thieves typically strike quickly and in the dead of night, picking cars parked in alleys and on empty streets, it's a tough crime to fight. How to know if you've been hit: You'll hear a loud noise when you start the engine."It sounded like a race car," state Sen. Karin Housley, whose truck was stripped last year, told the Pioneer Press. The St. Mary's Point Republican has introduced one of several bills seeking tougher penalties to crack down on the crime.What you can do: Park your car in a garage or a well-lit area to deter would-be criminals from targeting your ride. You can also try installing an anti-theft system or devices specifically made to prevent removal of the converter. This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 34% of Americans hesitant to get vaccinated would get Johnson & Johnson; AstraZeneca releases updated information: Live COVID-19 updates

    The US surpassed 30 million cases. AstraZeneca now says its vaccine is 76% effective. Latest COVID-19 news and updates.

  • Just days after a mass shooting at a Boulder supermarket, a man carried 5 guns and body armor into an Atlanta Publix

    Police told local news outlets that the man has been arrested and sent for a psychiatric evaluation.