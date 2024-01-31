New City of Fresno policy proposed to target wage theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – With a new proposed policy, the City of Fresno is looking to become the first city in California to pursue legal action against employers for wage theft.

Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell announced the policy alongside Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz at a press conference Tuesday.

“It’s genuine concern for our working-class families. I think it’s common-sense policy. We want to go forward responsibly. We have a great legal team and I think that we’ll be very effective moving forward,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell, with Janz, were surrounded by those who said they had wage theft in their professions.

They say this new policy would allow Fresno’s legal team to pursue civil and criminal action against employers found in violation.

“This is going to protect workers’ rights, it’s going to protect them on the job site, and hopefully correct those, I would call them those low road contractors, those low road players,” said Chuck Riojas, with the Fresno Madera Tulare Kings Building Trades Council.

The authority to allow the city to pursue the policy comes from recently enacted California State Assembly Bill 594 which allows the “Public prosecutors” to enforce violations.

And while criminal penalties and fines are an option, Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz says getting stolen wages back would be the priority.

“The fines can go anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000. And so, our goal, our mission, is to first make the employee whole. Okay? So, if we can cut a deal after, let’s say, a conviction, where they can avoid paying that $10,000 fine and instead make their employee whole, we’re going to choose the ladder,” said Janz.

The process would require wage theft victims to file a claim with the city.

The state will have its initial pick of those filed claims, but if they aren’t picked up after 30 days, the city will take over.

“We predict that there’s hundreds if not thousands of cases here locally. So, the problem is prevalent,” said Janz.

Councilmember Maxwell said this is just one step to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself, like in the case of Bitwise Industries, which laid off hundreds of employees, most of which say they never received a final check, or 401(k) contributions.

“We saw what happened with folks that worked at Bitwise last year. We want to make sure those kind of instances never occur again,” said Maxwell. “That’s not what we stand for here in the city of Fresno. We stand for workers, for workers’ rights, and for working-class families.”

The policy will be voted on at Fresno City Council on Thursday.

