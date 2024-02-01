City of Galesburg's park and recreation director set to retire for the second time

Galesburg's director of parks and recreation department is set to retire for the second time.

Elizabeth Varner will retire on Feb. 2. Varner had served as a recreation supervisor for more than 30 years before retiring in 2018.

She came out of retirement in 2022 to lead the parks and recreation department.

Varner holds a bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreation Administration from Indiana University and is a member of the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association, as well as the National Parks and Recreation Association.

“It has been a privilege to be able to come back and work for the City of Galesburg in an area I am extremely passionate about,” Varner said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as director of parks and recreation with a terrific team. There have been many wonderful accomplishments during this time, which would not have happened without the Parks and Recreation staff and collaboration of many city departments.”

The City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department includes a wide range of parks and recreational facilities and programs, including Lake Storey Park and Beach, Lake Storey Pavilion, Lakeside Water Park, Lakeside Recreational Facility, Lakeside Nature Center, Hawthorne Gym and Pool, Allison Campground, Bunker Links Golf Course, Linwood and E. Linwood Cemetery and 23 neighborhood parks.

Varner helped coordinate the implementation of improvements to H.T. Custer Park, which was funded by an OSLAD Grant that Varner helped secure for the city.

Extensive exterior and structural repairs to Hawthorne Municipal Pool have also been achieved during Varner’s term as director, allowing continuation of aquatic programming at the facility.

“Elizabeth’s enthusiasm for parks and recreation is unmatched,” said City Manager Eric Hanson. “We are grateful for her service to the community, and know many of the programs, parks, and facilities she has had a hand in fostering will have a lasting impact on the quality of life for our citizens.”

The City of Galesburg is currently recruiting to fill the position of director of parks and recreation, and more information can be found on the city’s website.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Lisa Varner to retire from Galesburg's parks and recreations position