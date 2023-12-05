City: GE in default on $15M in tax credit deals

GE began operating its Global Operations Center in The Banks in 2016. It is vacating the space this month.

General Electric has defaulted on deals that brought it about $15 million in tax breaks to operate Downtown at The Banks, according to Cincinnati officials.

The city of Cincinnati sent GE a default notice in June and entered “active negotiations” immediately after to resolve the matter.

“The negotiations are ongoing in efforts to reach a mutually beneficial arrangement to resolve the defaults,” city officials said in an emailed statement on Monday.

News of GE’s default position on two 2014 tax relief agreements – one in conjunction with Hamilton County – follows GE’s confirmation in November that it would vacate its named building at 191 Rosa Parks St.

About 250 employees left at the GE Global Operations Center there will relocate to GE Aerospace offices in Evendale by the end of the year, company officials earlier told The Enquirer.

'Significant concern to the city'

The city told GE on June 16 that it was in default of its two agreements for failing to employ 1,800 at The Banks with a payroll of $140 million.

In a letter to GE, City Manager Sheryl Long said the city expected a response in 15 days “explaining GE’s plan for curing these defaults.”

If GE failed to respond, Long’s letter said, the city might exercise its right to terminate the tax break agreements and require “repayment of foregone taxes.”

“These failures by GE are of significant concern to the city,” Long wrote to Matthew Griggs, global facilities leader of GE Aviation.

The following month, the city’s Tax Incentive Review Council reported that GE had created just 954 jobs at The Banks with a payroll of $111.8 million. That document, dated July 24, reported a “notice of default pending” with GE, with an additional notation that the “administration and General Electric are still working to reconcile the information reported.”

GE: We've spent $70M at The Banks

On Monday, GE declined to respond to questions about how much it received in tax benefits from the city, county and state or its employment levels over its seven years at The Banks.

Instead the company pointed to other investments in Cincinnati.

That includes $70 million to build out The Banks site, 40% more than GE estimated the cost when the company announced plans for offices at The Banks, spokesman Nick Hurm said.

GE also supports community efforts, Hurm said, with a $5 million commitment from its foundation to a University of Cincinnati’s engineering program and additional financial and volunteer support of groups focused on education, sustainability and community building.

In earlier coverage, The Enquirer reported that GE got promises for close to $118 million in tax breaks for its Global Operations Center in 2014:

The city granted a property tax abatement worth $12.5 million and an earnings tax break worth $23.9 million.

The Ohio Department of Development granted job creation tax credits worth $51.7 million.

Where about state tax credits?

The state issued certificates to GE under its Job Creation Tax Credit program, a spokesperson for the development department said Monday.

The company’s next annual report to the state, due March 1, will reveal whether the company used those credits and is in compliance with terms of the deal, the spokesperson said.

GE is exiting The Banks following a corporate restructuring under which it is splitting itself into three separate companies. When completed, GE Aerospace will continue operations in Evendale, where it employs about 7,500.

It will rank as Greater Cincinnati’s third largest public company, based on sales, behind supermarket operator Kroger Co. and consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co.

Meanwhile, at The Banks, the company is currently finishing construction of two floors despite its decision to leave, Hurm said. It has already sublet four floors of the building to employers with a combined workforce of 600, he said, and is in “active discussions” with multiple other companies interested in leasing other floors.

