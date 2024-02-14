City gets downtown updates

Feb. 14—CUMBERLAND — Exterior improvements are complete on nearly a dozen downtown buildings.

The mayor and City Council received an update on the facade makeovers at a work session Tuesday.

The updates are part of a $950,000 downtown comprehensive investment program that matches grant funds for capital improvement projects including outside appearance of buildings, infrastructure and residential development.

Stu Czapski, economic development specialist for the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said roughly half of the Phase One $400,000 facade program funds was disbursed to 11 of 24 buildings involved in the project.

"All the properties are committed," he said of building owners that entered into the deal.

Additionally, $15,000 remains from a $20,000 downtown technical assistance grant.

About half of the program's Phase Two $350,000 downtown residential development grant, for projects that include creation of market-rate residential units, has also been spoken for, Czapski said.

Twelve properties are working through the program's Phase Three $30,000 business attraction grant process, although two might not qualify, he said.

Eligibility requirements for that funding include businesses that are open 40 hours per week and create at least three full-time or six part-time new jobs, Czapski said.

Arts Council

CEDC Executive Director and President Matt Miller said the Allegany County Arts Council plans to buy 123 Baltimore St. for its new headquarters.

Downtown cameras

The council received an update on the downtown surveillance project that arose from a $150,000 grant and includes cameras equipped with sophisticated facial and license plate recognition capabilities.

Miller said the cameras are scheduled to begin live recording Wednesday.

"I'm very happy with the coverage," he said of the surveillance system.

Messick Road

Cumberland and Allegany County officials in December 2021 agreed to each pay $125,000 for 40 acres at the junction of Messick Road and state Route 51.

Miller said timber on about 12 acres of the property, intended for development, has been valued at roughly $24,000.

A company that agrees to clear the land can take the wood for free, he said and added Western Maryland Lumber has expressed interest in the project.

After the timber is cleared, Miller plans to pursue grant opportunities to fund excavation work.

He said the clearing will also allow for the property to be marketed.

"You can show somebody the potential it has," Miller said. "The interest is in fact there."

